Lions vs. Chiefs: Top 5 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

The NFL may be foreshadowing its Super Bowl LX matchup, with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

Patrick Mahomes: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +290

Patrick Mahomes has re-embraced rushing the football. After a relatively subdued 2024 season, the three-time MVP has re-ignited his rushing prowess and is a premier scoring threat against a Lions’ run defense that is prone to getting burned by opposing quarterbacks.

Through just five games this season, Mahomes has already accumulated 190 rushing yards on 28 carries. That puts him well past the halfway point of the 307 yards he put up last year, while almost doubling his rushing attempts per game. More importantly, those carries have been meaningful jaunts. He’s found paydirt in three of his five outings, with his game-long rushing attempt exceeding 15 yards each time out.

We’ve seen more stationary quarterbacks burn the Lions’ rush defense. Last week, Jake Browning broke off 31 yards on just four carries, while Caleb Williams and an injured Lamar Jackson combined for 62 yards on 12 carries. Hell, even Joe Flacco, who has the mobility of the Statue of Liberty, carried the ball three times against Detroit.

Now more than ever, Patrick Mahomes is putting the Chiefs on his back and carrying their offense. That will be the case again in Week 6, with the Chiefs’ quarterback a top bet to cross the plane.

David Montgomery: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +105

Week after week, Jahmyr Gibbs remains the Lions’ betting favorite to score a touchdown. However, we’ve seen more inclusion from David Montgomery in the red zone, and the bruising back has used that to his advantage in virtually every contest.

Montgomery and Gibbs continue to split duties out of Detroit’s backfield. Gibbs has a modest lead in rushing attempts and yards, but Montgomery has equalled his four touchdowns on the season. Still, Montgomery has been the more effective rusher with the football in his hands.

So far this season, Montgomery’s 5.1 yards per rushing attempt outpaces Gibbs’ mark of 4.6. Not surprisingly, Montgomery’s unforgiving running style plays well as he approaches the goal line. Inside the 10-yard line, Montgomery is outpacing Gibbs 12 carries to eight, with three of his four scores coming on and-goal touches.

Either Lions’ running back is a top bet to score a touchdown, but the best value lies in backing Montgomery. He’s the clear favorite in scoring territory, and we expect him to cash against the Chiefs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +110

The gap between Amon-Ra St. Brown and the rest of the Lions’ receiving corps is substantially wider than that of Gibbs versus Montgomery. The two-time All-Pro is one of the most used wide receivers in the NFL, and we expect him to flaunt his scoring pedigree on primetime.

Predictably, St. Brown leads the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, but the gap between him and the next closest wide receiver is staggering. St. Brown’s 41 targets are almost double Jameson Williams‘ 21, and he has an 18-target cushion on Gibbs and a 14-target lead over Sam LaPorta.

That gap becomes even more pronounced in the red zone. Already, St. Brown leads the NFL with 10 red zone targets, six more than the next closest Lions player. But St. Brown’s eight catches and six touchdowns put him in a class of his own compared to the rest of the league.

With six touchdown passes, there’s no reason why Amon-Ra St. Brown should be listed as a plus-money touchdown scorer. Take this bet to the bank and deposit it for maximum return.

Tyquan Thornton: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +300

Somehow, the Kansas City Chiefs always find a way to develop wide receivers into capable NFL pass-catchers. Their latest project is Tyquan Thornton, who has endeared himself to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ passing attack, and could surprise by finding the end zone against the Lions.

In three seasons with the Patriots, Thornton struggled. He started nine games as a rookie, but would go on to start just four games over the next two seasons and totaled 138 receiving yards on 17 receptions. In five games (three starts) with KC, the former second-round pick has 272 yards on 13 receptions.

More relevantly, Thornton has recorded three touchdowns across his five-game audition with his new squad. Those are his first scores since the 2022-23 season, and represent his growing influence on a dangerous Chiefs’ offense.

Thornton has five or more targets in three of his last four games, also accounting for all three of his touchdowns. His odds don’t reflect it, but it’s clear that Thornton has become a viable scoring threat and is poised to continue his ascent on Sunday Night Football.

Noah Gray: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +600

We’re digging even deeper for our last touchdown scorer pick. Travis Kelce remains the go-to tight end on throwing downs; however, Noah Gray‘s presence can’t continue to be overlooked. We’re counting on Gray to step out of the woodwork and put together his best performance of the season.

Gray is coming off a dismal effort against the Jaguars. For the first time since Week 2 of last season, Gray was held without a target in last week’s loss to Jacksonville. However, his underlying metrics point toward an impending boon in production.

While he has yet to make his presence felt, Gray is playing close to 60.0% of the offensive snaps this season. Further, he’s being deployed in more than just a blocking capacity, running 18.4 routes per game while only absorbing 13 targets.

Inevitably, Gray’s metrics should start to climb toward career averages. While this is a pure value play, it is one worth making. We’re betting the Chiefs’ secondary tight end to score against the Lions.

