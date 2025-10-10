Week 6 NFL Insights: Public Likes Favorites to Cover
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
The NFL kicked off Week 6 on Thursday, and SportsGrid has BetMGM’s betting insights, which include the most popular wagers based on tickets and handle.
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Most Bet Games (Tickets)
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
The most popular game on the board this week. Bettors are all over Detroit as an underdog, confident in the Lions’ offense to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes in a potential shootout.
Denver Broncos at New York Jets (Neutral Venue)
Neutral-site intrigue has bettors locked in, with uncertainty around both offenses making this one of the most bet matchups of the week.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Classic AFC North physicality always draws action. Bettors expect a tight game characterized by defense and a ground-oriented approach.
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
Public money leans toward Dallas, banking on the Cowboys’ defense to control a struggling Carolina offense.
Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons
The Bills’ high-powered passing attack, facing Atlanta’s dome environment, has made this a popular pick for bettors expecting plenty of points.
Most Bet Spreads (Tickets)
Detroit Lions +2.5
The public loves Detroit catching points, believing the Lions’ offense can hang with the defending champs in prime time.
Indianapolis Colts -7.5
Indianapolis has emerged as a popular favorite, with bettors trusting the Colts’ physicality and home-field edge.
Pittsburgh Steelers -5.5
Heavy action on the Steelers suggests confidence in their defense and coaching advantage over division rival Cleveland.
Buffalo Bills -4.5
Public bettors are backing Buffalo to bounce back in a fast-track setting against an inconsistent Falcons team.
Denver Broncos -7.5
Denver draws steady action as a heavy favorite, with bettors trusting the Broncos’ defense to dictate play at the neutral site.
Most Bet Spreads (Handle)
Indianapolis Colts -7.5
Big-money bettors align with the public here, driving up handle on the Colts in what’s shaping up as a lopsided contest.
Detroit Lions +2.5
Sharps and fans alike back Detroit, sensing value in a motivated underdog spot against Kansas City.
Pittsburgh Steelers -5.5
Pittsburgh remains a trusted bet, with larger wagers emphasizing faith in Mike Tomlin’s defensive game plan.
New England Patriots -3.5
Wiseguys are backing New England, expecting a disciplined performance and a coaching edge in a tight matchup.
Dallas Cowboys -3
Larger wagers continue to flow on the Cowboys, signaling belief in Dallas’ ability to cover on the road.
Most Bet Totals (Tickets)
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs Over 53
The week’s most popular total, with bettors anticipating fireworks between two explosive offenses.
Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons Over 50
Indoor conditions and elite quarterback play have bettors expecting a high-scoring affair.
Denver Broncos at New York Jets Under 43.5
Public sentiment leans under, with faith in both defenses and skepticism about either offense’s consistency.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Over 38.5
Despite the low number, bettors are backing the over, anticipating defensive breakdowns and late scoring.
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Over 44.5
The Rams’ passing attack and Baltimore’s tempo appeal to over bettors looking for mid-range value.
Most Bet Underdogs to Win (Tickets)
Detroit Lions +115
The top dog of the week. Bettors see Detroit as capable of a statement win over Kansas City.
Cincinnati Bengals +700
Longshot bettors are taking a chance on Cincinnati, banking on explosive offense and variance.
Baltimore Ravens +325
Baltimore’s defensive edge and experience make them a popular live underdog pick.
New York Jets (Neutral Venue) +300
Neutral-site bettors like the Jets’ value, with hopes the defense can tilt the field.
San Francisco 49ers +140
Steady action on the 49ers reflects confidence in their all-around balance as short underdogs.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.