Week 6 NFL Insights: Public Likes Favorites to Cover

The NFL kicked off Week 6 on Thursday, and SportsGrid has BetMGM’s betting insights, which include the most popular wagers based on tickets and handle.

Most Bet Games (Tickets)

The most popular game on the board this week. Bettors are all over Detroit as an underdog, confident in the Lions’ offense to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes in a potential shootout.

Neutral-site intrigue has bettors locked in, with uncertainty around both offenses making this one of the most bet matchups of the week.

Classic AFC North physicality always draws action. Bettors expect a tight game characterized by defense and a ground-oriented approach.

Public money leans toward Dallas, banking on the Cowboys’ defense to control a struggling Carolina offense.

The Bills’ high-powered passing attack, facing Atlanta’s dome environment, has made this a popular pick for bettors expecting plenty of points.

Most Bet Spreads (Tickets)

The public loves Detroit catching points, believing the Lions’ offense can hang with the defending champs in prime time.

Indianapolis has emerged as a popular favorite, with bettors trusting the Colts’ physicality and home-field edge.

Heavy action on the Steelers suggests confidence in their defense and coaching advantage over division rival Cleveland.

Public bettors are backing Buffalo to bounce back in a fast-track setting against an inconsistent Falcons team.

Denver draws steady action as a heavy favorite, with bettors trusting the Broncos’ defense to dictate play at the neutral site.

Most Bet Spreads (Handle)

Big-money bettors align with the public here, driving up handle on the Colts in what’s shaping up as a lopsided contest.

Sharps and fans alike back Detroit, sensing value in a motivated underdog spot against Kansas City.

Pittsburgh remains a trusted bet, with larger wagers emphasizing faith in Mike Tomlin’s defensive game plan.

Wiseguys are backing New England, expecting a disciplined performance and a coaching edge in a tight matchup.

Larger wagers continue to flow on the Cowboys, signaling belief in Dallas’ ability to cover on the road.

Most Bet Totals (Tickets)

The week’s most popular total, with bettors anticipating fireworks between two explosive offenses.

Indoor conditions and elite quarterback play have bettors expecting a high-scoring affair.

Public sentiment leans under, with faith in both defenses and skepticism about either offense’s consistency.

Despite the low number, bettors are backing the over, anticipating defensive breakdowns and late scoring.

The Rams’ passing attack and Baltimore’s tempo appeal to over bettors looking for mid-range value.

Most Bet Underdogs to Win (Tickets)

The top dog of the week. Bettors see Detroit as capable of a statement win over Kansas City.

Longshot bettors are taking a chance on Cincinnati, banking on explosive offense and variance.

Baltimore’s defensive edge and experience make them a popular live underdog pick.

Neutral-site bettors like the Jets’ value, with hopes the defense can tilt the field.

Steady action on the 49ers reflects confidence in their all-around balance as short underdogs.

