10 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 6)

As Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant claimed, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships." It’s one of the oldest adages of gridiron football because it’s true.

1) Houston Texans

The Houston Texans (2-3) might not be the most complete team in the NFL, but the defense is absolutely humming. They have mugged opponents through five weeks of play, surrendering an NFL-best 12.2 PPG. In the yardage department, Houston ranks third overall, allowing only 265.8 total YPG. The Texans also boast a top-three defensive line, per Pro Football Focus (85.1 PFF grade). Behind them, their secondary is physical and disruptive.

2) Denver Broncos

A resilient group, the Denver Broncos (3-2), has talent in all three levels of the defense. Ahead of Week 6, Denver paces the entire league with 21 total sacks. That has gone a long way to keeping opponents’ points to a premium. At this point, the Broncos have given up just 16.8 PPG: second best in the NFL. Denver has proven in 2025 that it can match up with the best of the best; let’s see where it goes from here.

3) Minnesota Vikings

Quietly, the Minnesota Vikings (3-2) have been one of the most productive defenses of the 2025 season. They are currently ranked fifth in scoring (19.4 PPG) and sixth in yardage allowed (289.8 YPG). Minnesota’s D has also fared well in the turnover department. After five contests, the Vikes have recovered five fumbles in addition to two interceptions. Skol plays with attitude, and existing in a division like the NFC North, you pretty much have to.

4) Indianapolis Colts

Many around the league thought the Indianapolis Colts (4-1) might have come down to Earth at this point in the season, but this group continues to stampede ahead. The Colts have surrendered only 17.8 PPG, which is a top-three clip right now. Additionally, Indy’s defensive backfield has been particularly effective; they’ve swiped six interceptions in just five games. This team seems to thrive on that underdog mentality; count the Colts out at your own risk.

5) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) boast a defense full of X-factor-type players. They have been highly productive in the takeaway department this year. Before Week 6, the Jags have forced an NFL-high 14 total turnovers. Of those, Jacksonville has tallied 10 picks. Similar to in the wild, the Jaguars are fast, athletic, and dynamic. Expect them to continue pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

6) Atlanta Falcons

No defense has been more stingy in the yardage department than the Atlanta Falcons (2-2). At this juncture, Atlanta has given up only 244.0 total YPG. Much of that can be attributed to a blanketing secondary; the Falcons have allowed just 1,315 YPG through the air. They have also forced six turnovers out of opponents, which ranks in the top third of the league. ATL does not have many weaknesses on this side of the football.

7) Cleveland Browns

The situation for the Cleveland Browns (1-4) appears to be in constant flux. However, the defense here still showcases several elite players. Overall, the Browns have been incredibly suffocating against opponents’ rushing attacks. Cleveland is allowing only 75.6 YPG on the ground after five games, which is the NFL’s best clip. Additionally, PFF gives its highest defensive line grade to the Browns (90.4) before Week 6.

8) Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) have displayed mixed results over the past couple of games, but this defense still has plenty to be charged up about. The Bolts have surrendered just 19.6 PPG to opponents in 2025, which ranks T-sixth in the league. Los Angeles’ ability to defend the pass has been top-tier. They are allowing only 172.2 YPG passing, a significant factor as to why they are undefeated within the AFC West.

9) San Francisco 49ers

A young and resilient unit, the San Francisco 49ers (4-1) have been flying around on defense this year. The Niners land sixth (19.6 PPG) in points allowed at this time. They are quite scrappy, having already forced seven fumbles over five contests. San Francisco also has reinforcements on the way. This 49ers group is bound to improve, especially when you consider that they’ve yet to log an interception in 2025.

10) Los Angeles Rams

The defense of the Los Angeles Rams (3-2) has been brilliant at times while performing poorly at others. PFF asserts this unit as the second-best defensive line (87.4) in the NFL following five weeks of action. Still, the Rams have given up 21.4 PPG, which is just outside the league’s top ten. The defensive backfield could use some adjustments, but this group is ferocious up front; Los Angeles’ 15 sacks are second-most in the NFC.

