Top 5 NFL Week 6 Underdog Picks With Upset Potential

5. Detroit Lions (+118) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Transparently, I am surprised to see the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) favored over a top team for a second week in a row. They'll take on the explosive Detroit Lions (4-1), who have now snapped off four consecutive wins. The Lions enter this Sunday Night Football matchup with +118 moneyline odds. That is an opportunistic listing, especially considering Detroit won at Arrowhead just two years ago. This current Lions bunch is scoring 34.8 PPG, which is the top clip in football.

