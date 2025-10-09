Live NowLive
NFL · 3 hours ago

Top 5 NFL Week 6 Underdog Picks With Upset Potential

Gabriel Santiago

Host · Writer

  • 5. Detroit Lions (+118) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

    Transparently, I am surprised to see the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) favored over a top team for a second week in a row. They'll take on the explosive Detroit Lions (4-1), who have now snapped off four consecutive wins. The Lions enter this Sunday Night Football matchup with +118 moneyline odds. That is an opportunistic listing, especially considering Detroit won at Arrowhead just two years ago. This current Lions bunch is scoring 34.8 PPG, which is the top clip in football.

  • 2. Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers (+142)

    Entering Week 6, the Carolina Panthers (2-3) are undefeated in 2025 when playing in Charlotte. They'll strap up for another home game this Sunday. This time, Carolina will host a surging Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1) team. The Cowboys are allowing and producing a ton of yardage right now. Meanwhile, the Panthers have shown significant improvement on defense. Currently, Carolina has given up just 311.6 total YPG, which ranks 12th in the NFL. On the other side, I have my eye on a possible revenge game from running back Rico Dowdle. That also steers my attraction towards Panthers ML (+142).

  • 3. Tennessee Titans (+188) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

    The Tennessee Titans (1-4), taking on the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) in Sin City, should be an intriguing matchup. Yes, there have been only two combined wins between these sides, but more likely than not, someone will emerge victorious here. It is tough to make a case for Tennessee considering its current offensive production. However, the Raiders have also been dismal in 2025. Las Vegas has taken Ls in four consecutive weeks to this point; perhaps the Titans can channel last week's flukey win into something more.

  • 4. San Francisco 49ers (+130) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) are dealing with a top team from the NFC West for a second straight week. This time around, Tampa Bay will host the San Francisco 49ers (4-1) on Sunday afternoon. The Niners have defeated the Bucs in three consecutive campaigns entering this matchup, which includes a win at Raymond James Stadium last November. Both squads are currently banged up. Several key offensive players are missing. With San Francisco coming off ten days of rest, I find its +130 moneyline price enticing.

