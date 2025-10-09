Top 5 NFL Week 6 Underdog Picks With Upset Potential
Gabriel Santiago
Host · Writer
5. Detroit Lions (+118) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Transparently, I am surprised to see the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) favored over a top team for a second week in a row. They'll take on the explosive Detroit Lions (4-1), who have now snapped off four consecutive wins. The Lions enter this Sunday Night Football matchup with +118 moneyline odds. That is an opportunistic listing, especially considering Detroit won at Arrowhead just two years ago. This current Lions bunch is scoring 34.8 PPG, which is the top clip in football.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1. Seattle Seahawks (-104) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Seattle Seahawks (3-2) will go from one dog fight to another. After a tough loss in Week 5, Seattle will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) in Duval County. The Jags are coming off a gutsy win of their own. Still, having played last Monday, Jacksonville will be operating with a slightly shorter week. The Seahawks, a team ranked fifth in scoring at 29.2 PPG, will look to take advantage of that, especially after losing at the buzzer last weekend. The Jaguars are very good all-around, but for a -104 moneyline price (per FanDuel Sportsbook), I don't mind taking a little action on Seattle.
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2. Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers (+142)
Entering Week 6, the Carolina Panthers (2-3) are undefeated in 2025 when playing in Charlotte. They'll strap up for another home game this Sunday. This time, Carolina will host a surging Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1) team. The Cowboys are allowing and producing a ton of yardage right now. Meanwhile, the Panthers have shown significant improvement on defense. Currently, Carolina has given up just 311.6 total YPG, which ranks 12th in the NFL. On the other side, I have my eye on a possible revenge game from running back Rico Dowdle. That also steers my attraction towards Panthers ML (+142).
3. Tennessee Titans (+188) vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Tennessee Titans (1-4), taking on the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) in Sin City, should be an intriguing matchup. Yes, there have been only two combined wins between these sides, but more likely than not, someone will emerge victorious here. It is tough to make a case for Tennessee considering its current offensive production. However, the Raiders have also been dismal in 2025. Las Vegas has taken Ls in four consecutive weeks to this point; perhaps the Titans can channel last week's flukey win into something more.
4. San Francisco 49ers (+130) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) are dealing with a top team from the NFC West for a second straight week. This time around, Tampa Bay will host the San Francisco 49ers (4-1) on Sunday afternoon. The Niners have defeated the Bucs in three consecutive campaigns entering this matchup, which includes a win at Raymond James Stadium last November. Both squads are currently banged up. Several key offensive players are missing. With San Francisco coming off ten days of rest, I find its +130 moneyline price enticing.
5. Detroit Lions (+118) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Transparently, I am surprised to see the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) favored over a top team for a second week in a row. They'll take on the explosive Detroit Lions (4-1), who have now snapped off four consecutive wins. The Lions enter this Sunday Night Football matchup with +118 moneyline odds. That is an opportunistic listing, especially considering Detroit won at Arrowhead just two years ago. This current Lions bunch is scoring 34.8 PPG, which is the top clip in football.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1. Seattle Seahawks (-104) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Seattle Seahawks (3-2) will go from one dog fight to another. After a tough loss in Week 5, Seattle will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) in Duval County. The Jags are coming off a gutsy win of their own. Still, having played last Monday, Jacksonville will be operating with a slightly shorter week. The Seahawks, a team ranked fifth in scoring at 29.2 PPG, will look to take advantage of that, especially after losing at the buzzer last weekend. The Jaguars are very good all-around, but for a -104 moneyline price (per FanDuel Sportsbook), I don't mind taking a little action on Seattle.
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NFL · 5 hours ago
Patrick Kelleher
NFL · 6 hours ago
Paul Connor
NFL · 6 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Paul Connor
NFL · 8 hours ago
Gabriel Santiago
NFL · 10 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 10 hours ago
TJ Inman
NFL · 10 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 1 day ago
Gabriel Santiago
NFL · 1 day ago
Paul Connor