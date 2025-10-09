NFL Thursday Night Football Best Bets: Eagles vs Giants

‌



NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 6, which kicks off with a divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football!

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -7.5 (-105) | Total: 40.5 (-115/-105)

PHI -7.5 (-105) | 40.5 (-115/-105) Moneyline: PHI -390 | NYG +310

After two consecutive Thursdays with the NFC West directly on display, it’s time we turn our attention toward the NFC East. This week, the football action commences with the Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) from the Meadowlands.

These division rivals are currently going through some identity issues. The Eagles are coming off their first loss in nearly a year, but their lack of a passing game in 2025 is concerning. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown for 161.8 passing yards per game this season, which is the second-lowest clip in football.

The Giants have officially started the Jaxson Dart era. As it is now, Dart’s two games have produced mixed results. His 80.8 rating is not bad, but his 3-2 TD-INT ratio is lackluster. There will still be growing pains for Dart (as is the case for any rookie signal-caller). Incidentally, I must admit that I’m not thrilled about his chances of taking on Philly’s defense for the first time.

The Birds have held opponents to 21.8 PPG in the current campaign. They are also operating with a +4 turnover differential. Meanwhile, New York is giving up 25.4 PPG at this juncture. To make matters worse, the G-Men have surrendered 140.0 YPG on the ground, which is the NFL’s seventh-worst rate. That leads me to expect another revenge game from reigning OPOY Saquon Barkley.

I see Philadelphia using this game to find its way. Similar to their most recent trip to East Rutherford, I believe the Eagles can flex their collective muscles in this matchup. Big Blue has been weak in the trenches, while Philly is powerful there. With that, I like the Birds to win on the road by more than a touchdown.

Best Bet: Eagles -7.5 (-105)

When perusing the game totals market, the 40.5 combined points listed for Eagles-Giants is one of the smallest numbers on the board in Week 6. That, along with a struggling defense in New York, inclines me to wager on the over.

The Giants have allowed an average of 377.2 total YPG to their competition in 2025. They will almost certainly have issues matching up with Philadelphia’s diverse offensive skill group. Between Hurts, Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, there is plenty for any defense to keep busy.

On the other side of the ball, New York’s offense has displayed flashes of success. Dart should look to get the rock to Giants receivers Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt quickly. From there, rookie tailback Cam Skattebo is an elite athlete. Expect New York to win their share of possessions when on offense.

Best Bet: Over 40.5 (-115)

Week 6 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

