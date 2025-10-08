Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL Week 6 Early Look: Jump on These Anytime TD Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


As we look towards Week 6 in the NFL, there are a handful of anytime touchdown bets that immediately stand out.

Here are two of my favorites:

Note: All odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

DEN TE Evan Engram Anytime TD (+320, FanDuel) @ New York Jets

Engram found the end zone for the first time as a Bronco in last week’s upset win over the Eagles, finishing with a 4-33-1 line. After a slow start to the year, the veteran tight end has come alive, hauling in eight receptions on 13 targets over his past two games. He also ranks second on the team in red-zone looks (3) this season.

This week, Engram faces a struggling Jets defense that has surrendered a league-high five touchdowns to tight ends, including two last week to Dallas’s Jake Ferguson. At +320, Engram offers tremendous value to hit paydirt.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

TEN RB Tony Pollard Anytime TD (+110, DraftKings) @ Las Vegas Raiders 

The return of Tyjae Spears last week had little impact on Pollard’s workload, as the latter handled 17 of the Titans’ 22 backfield touches and saw two red zone opportunities, converting one for a score. Pollard has now scored in two of his past three games and faces a Raiders defense that’s allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns and fourth-most red-zone touches to opposing backs. Tennessee might not light up the scoreboard often, but Pollard’s role and soft matchup keep him squarely in position to cash in again.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 6

NFL · 2 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Teams Right Now (Week 5)

NFL · 4 hours ago

Patrick Kelleher

5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 6)

NFL · 4 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

NFL Week 6: Predicting the 7-Team NFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 5 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Week 6: Predicting the 7-Team AFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 5 hours ago

Grant White

5 Most Underrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 6)

NFL · 5 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

5 NFL Teams That Should Be Worried After Week 5

NFL · 6 hours ago

Patrick Kelleher

Top 25 NFL MVP Player Power Rankings Going Into Week 6

NFL · 8 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Super Bowl Power Rankings For All 32 NFL Teams Right Now

NFL · 8 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 5

NFL · 1 day ago

Patrick Kelleher