NFL Week 6 Early Look: Jump on These Anytime TD Props

As we look towards Week 6 in the NFL, there are a handful of anytime touchdown bets that immediately stand out.

Here are two of my favorites:

Note: All odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

DEN TE Evan Engram Anytime TD (+320, FanDuel) @ New York Jets

Engram found the end zone for the first time as a Bronco in last week’s upset win over the Eagles, finishing with a 4-33-1 line. After a slow start to the year, the veteran tight end has come alive, hauling in eight receptions on 13 targets over his past two games. He also ranks second on the team in red-zone looks (3) this season.

This week, Engram faces a struggling Jets defense that has surrendered a league-high five touchdowns to tight ends, including two last week to Dallas’s Jake Ferguson. At +320, Engram offers tremendous value to hit paydirt.

TEN RB Tony Pollard Anytime TD (+110, DraftKings) @ Las Vegas Raiders

The return of Tyjae Spears last week had little impact on Pollard’s workload, as the latter handled 17 of the Titans’ 22 backfield touches and saw two red zone opportunities, converting one for a score. Pollard has now scored in two of his past three games and faces a Raiders defense that’s allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns and fourth-most red-zone touches to opposing backs. Tennessee might not light up the scoreboard often, but Pollard’s role and soft matchup keep him squarely in position to cash in again.

