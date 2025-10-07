Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 5

‌



SportsGrid takes you through the updated top ten power rankings as the NFL season heads into Week 6. Which teams look the most dangerous up to this point?

You can take away the offensive coordinator, you can take away the defensive coordinator, but Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions keep on winning, and winning convincingly. After handling their business against the Bengals, Detroit now moves to 4-1 with their offense looking absolutely unstoppable. The following two weeks will be genuine tests, but as of now, the Lions are No. 1 in the power rankings.

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season Sunday night at the hands of the Patriots. Self-inflicted wounds ultimately proved to be their downfall in this contest. Two fumbles and a Josh Allen INT allowed New England the opportunity to take advantage. Buffalo should have no problem responding in the upcoming weeks.

Baker Mayfield’s Buccaneers are no longer just a cute story. Mayfield has thoroughly established himself among the top QBs in the league. The Buccaneers continue to find ways to win even as road underdogs in Seattle. After a video surfaced of a back-and-forth altercation with Mayfield and a Seattle fan as they were about to run onto the field, he managed to throw for 379 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs have become proven winners and are now rightfully in the top three in the power rankings.

The Eagles remain No. 4 in this week’s power rankings despite their loss to the Broncos. A.J. Brown’s frustration finally caught up to the Eagles as he failed to complete his route on a deep ball from Jalen Hurts that was poised for a long touchdown to give them the lead. Can Nick Sirianni help stabilize the situation?

Nobody had the Jacksonville Jaguars starting 4-0 under rookie head coach Liam Coen on their bingo card. The Jaguars and Colts, holding 4-1 records at the top of the AFC South, are why you can never predict the NFL. Last night’s victory over a surging Chiefs team was further proof that Coen has established a winning culture.

Who knew the Colts’ offense would ever look like the offense they had when Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck were under center? Daniel Jones has fit in like a glove in Shane Steichen’s offense, anchored by a devastating offensive line and Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis looks like a well-oiled machine.

All it took was for Sean Payton to find his quarterback in Denver, and now the Broncos seem set up to be a perennial playoff team. Denver handed the Eagles just their second loss in the last 22 games as they picked up the road win at Lincoln Financial Field. Perhaps the signature win of Bo Nix’s career up to this point.

The San Francisco 49ers are perhaps the most surprising 4-1 team in the league across the first five weeks. Not due to their lack of talent, but the injury bug that they can’t seem to avoid. Mac Jones continues to have a resurgence under Kyle Shanahan, and the 49ers continue to find ways to win games.

The Rams suffered a gut-punching OT loss on Thursday night to the 49ers at SoFi Stadium. They now sit at 3-2 with both losses coming down to the final possession. They are still a top-ten team in the league and are as dangerous as anybody.

Drake Maye earned his signature win this past Sunday night as the Patriots went into Buffalo and took down the Bills 23-20. It was also the ultimate revenge game for Stefon Diggs in his return to Buffalo, as he eclipsed 146 yards on 10 receptions. Mike Vrabel’s Patriots have arrived.

