NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL MNF Week 5 Most Bet 1st Touchdown: Chiefs vs Jaguars

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

NFL MNF Week 5 Most Bet 1st Touchdown: Chiefs vs Jaguars

Here are the most bet National Football League Monday Night Football first touchdown from BetMGM insights, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Travis Etienne Jr. (+600)

Travis Etienne has been Jacksonville’s tone-setter, and bettors believe he’ll punch one in early to open the scoring.

Travis Kelce (+950)

A familiar favorite in this market, Travis Kelce’s chemistry with Patrick Mahomes makes him a strong early-game scoring candidate.

Xavier Worthy (+900)

Xavier Worthy’s speed and gadget usage give him legitimate early touchdown potential, especially on scripted plays.

Trevor Lawrence (+2800)

Longshot bettors are hoping for a quarterback sneak or scramble near the goal line for Trevor Lawrence to cash big early.

Patrick Mahomes (+2000)

At 20-to-1, the public sees sneaky value in Patrick Mahomes’s ability to run one in on a broken play or designed keeper.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

