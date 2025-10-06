NFL MNF Week 5 Most Bet 1st Touchdown: Chiefs vs Jaguars

Here are the most bet National Football League Monday Night Football first touchdown from BetMGM insights, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Travis Etienne Jr. (+600)

Travis Etienne has been Jacksonville’s tone-setter, and bettors believe he’ll punch one in early to open the scoring.

Travis Kelce (+950)

A familiar favorite in this market, Travis Kelce’s chemistry with Patrick Mahomes makes him a strong early-game scoring candidate.

Xavier Worthy (+900)

Xavier Worthy’s speed and gadget usage give him legitimate early touchdown potential, especially on scripted plays.

Trevor Lawrence (+2800)

Longshot bettors are hoping for a quarterback sneak or scramble near the goal line for Trevor Lawrence to cash big early.

Patrick Mahomes (+2000)

At 20-to-1, the public sees sneaky value in Patrick Mahomes’s ability to run one in on a broken play or designed keeper.

