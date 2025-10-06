NFL MNF Week 5 Most Bet Player Props: Chiefs vs Jaguars

Here are the most bet National Football League Monday Night Football props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Xavier Worthy Over 2.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Bettors expect Kansas City to scheme a few jet sweeps or gadget plays for Xavier Worthy, making this tiny rushing number a public favorite.

Travis Etienne Jr. Over 63.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Travis Etienne has been a consistent ground threat, and the public is banking on him handling a heavy workload against a soft run defense.

Travis Hunter Over 27.5 Receiving Yards (-140)

Travis Hunter’s playmaking ability and target volume make this low total appealing. Bettors see him easily surpassing this mark.

Xavier Worthy Over 51.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Xavier Worthy’s deep-threat speed gives him big-play upside. One long reception could cash this over early.

Trevor Lawrence Under 220.5 Passing Yards (-115)

The lone popular under, bettors expect a run-heavy approach and a tough matchup that limits Trevor Lawrence’s production through the air.

