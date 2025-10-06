Chiefs vs Jaguars: Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football

‌



Week 5 in the NFL wraps up with the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Monday Night Football.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Game Information & Where to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 6, 2025

Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL

EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo

Fubo Spread: Chiefs -3.5 (-104) | Total: 45.5

Chiefs -3.5 (-104) | 45.5 Moneyline: Chiefs (-190), Jaguars (+160)

KC WR JuJu Smith-Schuster OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Smith-Schuster is averaging 37.8 receiving yards per game this season, seeing an elevated role in the absence of Rashee Rice .

this season, seeing an elevated role in the absence of . He’s cleared this mark in three of four games , including back-to-back weeks heading into tonight.

, including heading into tonight. While the Jags have been tough defensively, Smith-Schuster led all Chiefs wideouts with 57 snaps last week, a strong usage indicator that supports him topping this modest line once again.

JAX RB Travis Etienne OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Etienne has enjoyed a resurgence under head coach Liam Coen , ranking fifth in the league in rushing (503 yards) , while averaging an impressive 6.1 yards per carry .

, ranking , while averaging an impressive . He has cleared this line in three of four games , including a 124-yard performance in last week’s win over the 49ers.

, including a in last week’s win over the 49ers. The Chiefs have struggled to stop the run , allowing 127.0 rush yards per game to opposing backs, ranking 22nd in the NFL.

, allowing to opposing backs, ranking in the NFL. Etienne has a firm grip on Jacksonville’s backfield, handling nearly 70% of the team’s running back carries.

