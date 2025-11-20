NFL Week 12 Thursday Night Football | Bills vs Texans Most Bet 1st TDs

Thursday Night Football features a high-stakes AFC clash between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans, and bettors have zeroed in on who they believe finds the end zone first. With Buffalo’s offense leaning on two elite red-zone weapons and Houston’s backfield drawing an intriguing matchup, the market for First Touchdown Scorers has taken shape quickly.

Here’s a breakdown of the Most Bet First TD Scorers for Bills–Texans at BetMGM.

1. James Cook First TD (+500)

James Cook continues to operate as Buffalo’s most reliable early-script weapon, entering Week 12 with 968 rushing yards, 191 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns. He has scored in six games, including a receiving touchdown last week, and his explosive play rate makes him a prime candidate for Buffalo’s opening drive.

Houston’s run defense is strong, ranking third in the NFL (87.1 YPG), but they’ve still surrendered nine total TDs to RBs. Cook’s versatility keeps him at the top of the board.

2. Josh Allen First TD (+525)

No quarterback has more early scoring equity than Josh Allen. He enters this matchup with 10 rushing touchdowns, a season-high three scores vs Tampa Bay last week, and rushing attempts that dominate Buffalo’s goal-line usage.

Houston has not allowed a QB rushing TD all season, but Allen’s volume and power near the stripe make him one of the most popular plays to break that streak.

3. Khalil Shakir First TD (+1200)

Khalil Shakir’s reliability and growing target share put him firmly on bettors’ radar. With 46 catches, 456 yards, and three touchdowns, he’s scored in three games and is carving out a larger early-drive role.

He draws a tough matchup against a Texans secondary ranked third in pass defense (171 YPG) and fourth in TDs allowed to WRs (six), but the public still sees value in his connection with Allen.

4. Dawson Knox First TD (+1800)

Dawson Knox has remained a red-zone threat with 13 catches, 178 yards, and a touchdown this season. Houston has allowed just three TDs to tight ends, ranking sixth-best, but Knox remains a trusted first-read option on scripted scoring drives.

At this number, bettors are playing role + opportunity.

5. Woody Marks First TD (+800)

Woody Marks provides Houston with its most consistent early-down scoring threat. He has 348 rushing yards, 190 receiving yards, and four total TDs, scoring in three different games.

Buffalo’s run defense is the softest unit in this matchup — 31st vs the run (153 YPG) and allowing a league-worst 17 rushing TDs — making Marks one of the sharpest values on the board.

TNF Bills vs Texans Most Bet 1st Touchdowns

1. James Cook (BUF) +500

2. Josh Allen (BUF) +525

3. Khalil Shakir (Buf) +1200

4. Dawson Knox (Buf) +1800

5. Woody Marks (HOU) +800

Thursday Night Football 1st Touchdown Market Closing Bell

With both teams leaning on their biggest playmakers in scripted situations, the First Touchdown market for Bills–Texans has tightened around clear red-zone trends. Whether it’s Allen’s power at the goal line, Cook’s dual-threat usage, or Marks attacking Buffalo’s struggling run defense, these early-drive weapons carry the workload that bettors trust most.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets