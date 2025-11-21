Predicting Every NFC Week 12 Game With Score Projections

The NFL Trade Deadline is behind us, and we are heading into Week 12. The playoff races only intensify from here as we head into the stretch drive of the season.

Check out our weekly predictions for every Week 12 NFL contest!

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, WI

Green Bay, WI Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: GB -6 | Total: 41.5

GB -6 | 41.5 Moneyline: GB -280 | MIN +230

Defense will reign supreme in this NFC North matchup. The Vikings have turned a corner with their latest efforts, albeit without translating to more wins. Over the last three weeks, they’ve held the Bears, Ravens, and Lions to a combined 946 yards and 70 points. That should continue against a Packers squad that has lost its rhythm on offense. Still, Green Bay’s defense is one of the best in the league and is more than capable of coralling Minnesota’s offense. The Packers win, but fail to cover the spread.

Predicted Outcome: Packers 21 – Vikings 17

Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CHI -2.5 | Total: 45.5

CHI -2.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: CHI -140 | PIT +120

It’s time to see what the Steelers are made of. An injury to Aaron Rodgers will affect their ability to compete, and it remains to be seen whether Mason Rudolph can serve as a stopgap until Rodgers’s return. Rudolph has fared reasonably well when called upon, but he’s failed to deliver meaningful performances as a full-time starter. Those concerns are exacerbated against a Chicago team that has won seven of its last eight. Defense isn’t the Bears’ forte, so if Rudolph makes his reps count, the Steelers could pull off a much-needed upset at Soldier Field.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 20 – Bears 17

Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: DET -10 | Total: 50.5

DET -10 | 50.5 Moneyline: DET -650 | NYG +425

The Lions are in a precarious position. With three losses over its past five games, Detroit has fallen outside of the NFC playoff picture. More concerningly, they need to make up ground against some of the top Super Bowl contenders, and they only have six weeks left in the season after this. Dan Campbell understands the urgency of his situation and will have the Lions firing on all cylinders against the Giants. Jaxson Dart is poised to return in Week 12, but the Giants would do well to keep him benched for at least one more week. The Lions are hungry, and they should feast on Sunday.

Predicted Outcome: Lions 42 – Giants 14

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -13.5 | Total: 40.5

SEA -13.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: SEA -1200 | TEN +700

We kept waiting for the Seahawks’ other shoe to fall, but it never did. Surely, this wasn’t a team that was capable of making a playoff run. Instead, Seattle is off to a 7-3 start and is in the running for an NFC West title. Still, we have reservations about their ability to compete against the Titans. This will be the Seahawks’ third road game in four weeks, including their second trip to the East Coast. An early start puts them at a deficit against a Titans team that is in the middle of a four-game home stand. Tennessee pulls off an unexpected upset, earning its second win of the season.

Predicted Outcome: Titans 21 – Seahawks 20

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: JAX -3 | Total: 47.5

JAX -3 | 47.5 Moneyline: JAX -170| ARI +145

You never know what to expect with the Jaguars. At times, they look like a legitimate playoff threat, only to fall flat when you least expect it. Thankfully, the Jags should fall into the former category against the Cardinals. Arizona’s defense has imploded in recent weeks. They have given up a combined 85 points over their past couple of outings, getting trounced by divisional opponents. Moreover, the Cards have given up 27 or more in four of their last five, setting the Jaguars up for another resounding offensive performance. That should be more than enough to cash as road chalk and send this one over the total.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 31 – Cardinals 20

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -3.5 | Total: 47.5

PHI -3.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: PHI -175 | DAL +150

The Cowboys are getting way too much respect in this intra-divisional clash versus the defending Super Bowl Champions. As we’ve seen in each of the past two weeks, opposing offenses have had no luck moving the ball against the Eagles’ defense. There’s nothing the Cowboys will do to remedy that situation. Further, the Eagles’ offense is due for a breakout performance, which will undoubtedly come against the Cowboys’ lackluster unit. Eagles fly high in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Eagles 23 – Cowboys 16

Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, NO

New Orleans, NO Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: NO -1.5 | Total: 39.5

NO -1.5 | 39.5 Moneyline: NO -130 | ATL +110

As expected, the Falcons came crashing back down to earth in Week 11. An injury to Michael Penix wasn’t expected, but Atlanta’s inevitable downfall continues. Thankfully, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Kirk Cousins is one of the more capable backups in the NFL, and this is a Saints side that is mostly undeserving of the two wins it already has. New Orleans ranks 27th in total and 30th in scoring offense, generating just 311.9 yards per game. It’s not captured in the betting odds, but this is the Falcons’ game to lose.

Predicted Outcome: Falcons 17 – Saints 14

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -7 | Total: 49.5

LAR -7 | 49.5 Moneyline: LAR -320 | TB +260

The NFC West is one of the league’s wildest divisions. Three contenders are battling it out for top spot, and potentially a first-round bye in the playoffs. At this point, it’s the Rams’ division to lose. Los Angeles has looked superb on both sides of the football, as evidenced by their sixth-ranked scoring offense and second-ranked scoring defense. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers don’t boast the same advantages. Tampa Bay has one of the worst defenses in the league, which has been the reason for its 1-3 record since Week 7. The gap between these teams is greater than the betting line implies. Rams romp the Bucs.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 30 – Buccaneers 20

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium Location: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: SF -7 | Total: 48.5

SF -7 | 48.5 Moneyline: SF -360 | CAR +280

Once a year, we have to tolerate the Panthers on primetime. Monday Night Football in Week 12 is that occasion. Granted, Carolina is within striking distance of the Buccaneers in the NFC South. Still, they will have to wait at least one more week before they potentially unseat the division leaders. San Francisco came back to life in Brock Purdy’s return last week, putting up 41 points, albeit on just 281 yards of total offense. The Niners lean into their defense at home, which is enough to win but not cover.

Predicted Outcome: 49ers 22 – Panthers 18

