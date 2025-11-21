Kalshi Predicts the 8 NFL Division Winners Right Now

NFC South Winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken full ownership of this division over the past five seasons, and as long as they avoid a collapse, this year appears to be no different. The Carolina Panthers have emerged as a legit competitor this season, but not yet a match for Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay.
NFC South Division Winner Odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 85%
Carolina Panthers - 14%
Atlanta Falcons - <1%
New Orleans Saints - <1%
