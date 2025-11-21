Kalshi Predicts the 8 NFL Division Winners Right Now

AFC South Winner: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are tied in the loss column for the top record in the AFC, and the Kalshi market indicates the Jaguars are their only true challenger at 20%. Sitting two back with seven remaining, Jacksonville could be worth a look in this market, with destiny still in their own hands, and the recent injury news around Daniel Jones's calf.

AFC So Division Winner Odds

Indianapolis Colts - 78%

Jacksonville Jaguars - 20%

Houston Texans - 6%

Tennessee Titans - <1%