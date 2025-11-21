10 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 12)

10) Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns (2-8) are probably already preparing for future seasons, but in 2025, they still have a defense that can stop any offense in its tracks. For starters, the Browns have surrendered only 167.0 YPG through the air, which is the NFL's top rate right now. Cleveland's handsy secondary complements its dominant pass rush up front. After ten games, this team has recorded 32 sacks, ranking fifth overall. When surveying their roster, it is easy to see how the Browns' defensive line yields a league-best 90.0 PFF grade.

