Bills vs. Texans: Top NFL Players Props For TNF Tonight

Week 13 in the NFL kicks off tonight as the Buffalo Bills travel to Houston to take on the Texans. Davis Mills will be filling in for the injured C.J. Stroud as they look to upset the Bills in their home stadium tonight. Here are five player props to consider while handicapping tonight’s slate.

Dawson Knox OVER 26.5 Receiving Yards

Dalton Kincaid will miss his second straight game with an injury tonight, opening the door for Dawson Knox to see increased chances in the passing attack. When Josh Allen finds a groove with his tight ends, they can find plenty of production. Houston’s strength in the secondary lies with its outside corners, which open up the middle of the field for tight ends like Knox.

Woody Marks OVER 62.5 Rushing Yards

Woody Marks continues to see the majority of carries in the Texans’ backfield while they are still without Joe Mixon, who has yet to play a down of football this season. This number might seem a little high, but Buffalo’s defense has been vulnerable at times defending the run. Although Marks has hit this number in just two of the previous five contests, the Texans should look to establish the run early to open up the passing game, especially with a backup QB in the game.

Josh Allen OVER 32.5 Rushing Yards

Josh Allen continues to be almost impossible to defend when he takes off as a runner. He is essentially a fullback with a cannon of an arm, playing quarterback. Allen has reached at least 30 rushing yards in seven of the Bills’ ten games this season. When he gets in a groove with his legs, it makes the offense impossible to game-plan for.

Dalton Schultz OVER 4.5 Receptions

Dalton Schultz’s target share has seemingly increased as the season has gone on. Schultz has also seen at least eight targets in the last three games that Davis Mills has started. Mills will once again be under center tonight for the injured C.J. Stroud. Mills clearly trusts Schultz in any down-and-distance situation, and I expect tonight to be no different.

Greg Rousseau To Record A Sack

The Texans have allowed 25 sacks through 10 games this season, good for 18th in the league. They become vulnerable when they fall behind and are forced into passing downs, allowing the defensive front to pin their ears back and get after the QB. The value is there for Greg Rousseau to find himself in the backfield tonight. While he may have just three sacks on the season, he is playing his best football right now. He constantly found himself disrupting and putting pressure on Baker Mayfield last week, and I expect him to build off that tonight.