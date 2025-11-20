Bills vs Texans Most Bet Anytime TDs | NFL Week 12 Thursday Night Football

Week 12’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans brings two AFC contenders together in a game that should generate plenty of scoreboard pressure — and bettors are lining up on the touchdown market. With Josh Allen playing MVP-caliber football and both backfields carrying major scoring equity, the Anytime TD board reflects clear matchup edges and defensive vulnerabilities.

Here’s a breakdown of BetMGM’s Most Bet Anytime TD Scorers for Bills–Texans.

1. Josh Allen Anytime TD (-125)

Few players in football have more red-zone gravity than Josh Allen. He enters Week 12 averaging 245.6 passing yards, 35.1 rushing yards, and already owns 10 rushing touchdowns, including a season-high three scores last week vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s reached the end zone in five games this year and even owns two career receiving TDs.

Houston’s defense has been elite overall — first in total defense (258.1 YPG) — but they’ve still allowed eight rushing TDs and rank 18th in QB rushing yards allowed. They’re also the only defense in football yet to allow a QB rushing TD, a trend bettors clearly think Allen can break.

2. Khalil Shakir Anytime TD (+275)

Khalil Shakir has been a steady source of production with 46 catches, 456 yards, and three TDs, scoring in three different games this season. His polished route-running and reliability in tight windows have made him a favorite of Allen in high-leverage spots.

Houston’s secondary has been suffocating, ranking third vs the pass (171 YPG) and fourth in TDs allowed to WRs (six). Still, Buffalo’s passing volume and Shakir’s growing red-zone role keep this as one of the most popular bets on the board.

3. Dawson Knox Anytime TD (+400)

Dawson Knox has 13 catches for 178 yards and one TD, but his red-zone usage continues to make him a live scoring option. He faces a Texans defense that has allowed just three TDs to tight ends, ranking sixth-best at the position.

Bettors see this as a classic leverage spot: a reliable red-zone target drawing a difficult matchup, often leading to value on the number.

4. James Cook Anytime TD (-130)

James Cook enters Week 12 with 968 rushing yards (second in the NFL) and eight total touchdowns, scoring in six games this season, including his first receiving TD of 2025 last week. His dual-threat volume gives him multiple scoring paths.

Houston’s run defense is strong — third in rushing yards allowed (87.1 per game) — but they’ve still surrendered nine total TDs to RBs, including a receiving score. With Buffalo’s offense surging, Cook remains one of the most popular plays of the slate.

5. Woody Marks Anytime TD (+140)

Woody Marks has been a versatile weapon for Houston with 348 rushing yards, 190 receiving yards, and four total TDs, scoring in three games. His red-zone role is safe, and his usage has climbed as the season has progressed.

The matchup couldn’t be better: Buffalo’s defense ranks 31st vs the run (153 YPG) and a league-worst 17 rushing TDs allowed. Even worse, they’ve been shredded by RBs, allowing 121.2 rushing yards and 14 rushing TDs — both bottom of the league.

Given the defensive matchup, it’s no surprise Marks is one of the public’s favorites to score.

TNF Bills vs Texans Most Bet Anytime TDs

1. Josh Allen -125

2. Khalil Shakir +275

3. Dawson Knox +400

4. James Cook -130

5. Woody Marks +140

Thursday Night Football Anytime Touchdown Market Closing Bell

With both offenses leaning heavily on their playmakers and the matchup exposing several clear red-zone advantages, the Anytime TD market for Bills–Texans has become one of the most active of the entire Week 12 slate. Whether it’s Josh Allen’s unmatched goal-line usage, James Cook’s multi-path scoring potential, or Woody Marks exploiting Buffalo’s porous run defense, bettors are zeroing in on trends that could define Thursday night’s outcome.

As always, stay locked in with SportsGrid for every angle, every matchup, and every touchdown spot heading into kickoff.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets