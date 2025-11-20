NFL Week 12 TNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Bills vs Texans

Week 12 in the NFL kicks off tonight as the Houston Texans (5-5) host the Buffalo Bills (7-3) on Thursday Night Football.

Here’s everything you need to know, along with my best anytime touchdown scorer props for each side!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025

Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, TX

NRG Stadium in Houston, TX Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Bills -5.5 (-112) | Total: 43.5

Bills -5.5 (-112) | 43.5 Moneyline: Bills -270, Texans +220

1. HOU RB Woody Marks, Anytime TD (+130)

Marks has firmly seized control of the Texans’ backfield, outsnapping veteran Nick Chubb 103-28 over the last two weeks. The rookie has scored four times this season and could very well add to that total against a Bills team that has allowed the most rushing touchdowns to opposing backs. Marks’s versatility only boosts his scoring outlook, as Buffalo just gave up three touchdowns to Tampa Bay’s third-string back, Sean Tucker, one of those coming through the air.

Furthermore, with quarterback C.J. Stroud sidelined for a third straight game, the Texans’ offense is likely to lean heavily on Marks to move the chains. The volume should be there, and the matchup is as good as it gets. This feels like a bargain at plus money.

2. BUF WR Keon Coleman, Anytime TD (+400)

Coleman was a healthy scratch last week after missing a team meeting, but is expected to return to the field tonight. While it’s a tough matchup, the young wideout is tied for second on the Bills in red zone targets alongside tight end Dalton Kincaid, who will miss a second consecutive game with a hamstring injury, opening up the door for more volume. Coleman found the end zone in Week 10 and will surely be motivated to put last week’s benching behind him.

