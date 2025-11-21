Predicting Every AFC Week 12 Game With Score Projections

The NFL Trade Deadline is behind us, and we are heading into Week 12. The playoff races only intensify from here as we head into the stretch drive of the season.

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: KC -3.5 | Total: 49.5

KC -3.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: KC -195 | IND +165

This will be the Chiefs’ season’s inflection point. Sitting at 5-5 and on the verge of falling out of the playoff race, Kansas City desperately needs to mount an attack to stay relevant. They get that chance against one of the top teams in the conference, the Indianapolis Colts. The AFC South leaders have been the most pleasant surprise this season, getting off to an 8-2 start and in the running for top spot in the conference. There is some apprehension surrounding the Chiefs, but with the sixth-ranked offense and defense, more wins are on the horizon.

Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 24 – Colts 20

Stadium: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: NE -7 | Total: 49.5

NE -7 | 49.5 Moneyline: NE -380 | CIN +290

The Bengals’ season has come to an end before it even got started. Joe Flacco has done his part to keep the Bengals relevant, but their last-ranked total defense continues to let them down. That will be their undoing in Week 12, as they invite a feisty Pats’ offense to town. Winners of eight in a row, New England’s young nucleus has come together. They have one of the best passing offenses in the NFL, which will be an issue for a Cincinnati side that gives up 257.3 passing yards per game. The Patriots start to run away early, and there’s nothing the Bengals can do to keep pace.

Predicted Outcome: Patriots 35 – Bengals 20

Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CHI -2.5 | Total: 45.5

CHI -2.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: CHI -140 | PIT +120

It’s time to see what the Steelers are made of. An injury to Aaron Rodgers will affect their ability to compete, and it remains to be seen whether Mason Rudolph can serve as a stopgap until Rodgers’s return. Rudolph has fared reasonably well when called upon, but he’s failed to deliver meaningful performances as a full-time starter. Those concerns are exacerbated against a Chicago team that has won seven of its last eight. Defense isn’t the Bears’ forte, so if Rudolph makes his reps count, the Steelers could pull off a much-needed upset at Soldier Field.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 20 – Bears 17

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -13.5 | Total: 44.5

BAL -13.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: BAL -1400 | NYJ +750

The Ravens have banded together to mount a late-season charge up the standings. While there is still work to be done, Baltimore has won four in a row to move within striking distance in the AFC North. Thankfully, that ascent will continue against the New York Jets. After consecutive wins, the AFC East basement dwellers came back down to earth with their most recent performance. The Jets’ offense has been lifeless, and we’re not forecasting improvement against a Ravens defense that’s only gotten better. Lamar Jackson will have the Ravens moving, but this spread and total are right on the money.

Predicted Outcome: Ravens 28 – Jets 15

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -13.5 | Total: 40.5

SEA -13.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: SEA -1200 | TEN +700

We kept waiting for the Seahawks’ other shoe to fall, but it never did. Surely, this wasn’t a team that was capable of making a playoff run. Instead, Seattle is off to a 7-3 start and is in the running for an NFC West title. Still, we have reservations about their ability to compete against the Titans. This will be the Seahawks’ third road game in four weeks, including their second trip to the East Coast. An early start puts them at a deficit against a Titans team that is in the middle of a four-game home stand. Tennessee pulls off an unexpected upset, earning its second win of the season.

Predicted Outcome: Titans 21 – Seahawks 20

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: JAX -3 | Total: 47.5

JAX -3 | 47.5 Moneyline: JAX -170| ARI +145

You never know what to expect with the Jaguars. At times, they look like a legitimate playoff threat, only to fall flat when you least expect it. Thankfully, the Jags should fall into the former category against the Cardinals. Arizona’s defense has imploded in recent weeks. They have given up a combined 85 points over their past couple of outings, getting trounced by divisional opponents. Moreover, the Cards have given up 27 or more in four of their last five, setting the Jaguars up for another resounding offensive performance. That should be more than enough to cash as road chalk and send this one over the total.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 31 – Cardinals 20

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: LV -4 | Total: 36.5

LV -4 | 36.5 Moneyline: LV -200 | CLE +170

If the NFL decided to name its weekly matchups, the Week 12 clash between the Raiders and Browns would forever be known as the “No One Cares Bowl." Two of the worst teams in the NFL battle it out in a contest that has more of an impact on draft positioning than anything else. Shedeur Sanders will be eaten alive by the Raiders’ defensive front, but Geno Smith won’t complete a pass longer than six yards. There are no winners in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Raiders 13 – Browns 13

