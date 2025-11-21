Dr. David Chao’s Week 12 NFL Injury Analysis: Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers, & More

Pro Football Doc, Dr. David Chao, shares his thoughts on some key players ahead of NFL Week 12.

Want more expert injury insights, projections, and proven winning picks? For NFL Week 12, get a FREE Week of SIC Picks, which includes unlimited premium access to all picks, ratings, and projections using the SIC Injury Edge. Go to sicscore.com, sign up for SIC Picks, and use code: SPORTSGRID

Jaxson Dart – Concussion

Jackson Dart missed last week due to a concussion. He has had two straight limited practices so far this week and needs a full practice before he can see the independent neurologist to get cleared to play for new head coach Mike Kafka. I’m leaning toward it happening and hoping for good news.

Jaxson Dart has a -9.6% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Dart, the Giants’ Pass Offense, and the Lions’ Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to be UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

Daniel Jones – Calf

Daniel Jones was a surprise addition to the injury report with a calf issue after a limited practice, and it’s said to be precautionary. I have no doubt that Daniel Jones will play with the calf injury; however, it’s something for the Colts to worry about. I’m not sure if it’s the right or left calf — the right would be a bigger deal as the back-foot push-off than the left. He does run the ball, and it can and will affect his running ability. I’m sure he’s going to play, but it’s something to watch for Colts fans.

Daniel Jones has a +1.3% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Jones, the Colts’ Pass Offense, and the Chiefs’ Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to be close to his projected passing prop and DFS points.

Aaron Rodgers – Wrist

Aaron Rodgers, based on the type of splint he had on at limited practice on Thursday, appears to have a distal radius fracture, not a scaphoid fracture. His thumb is free, which means ball security and ball handling will be good. He can be protected with the splint; no surgery is needed, and he will not take snaps under center — only shotgun snaps. It’s a coaching decision. Will Mike Tomlin have Aaron Rodgers playing with a slightly hampered left non-throwing wrist? It will be up to the head coach, but Aaron Rodgers should get medical clearance to be available.

Aaron Rodgers has a +4.2% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Rodgers, the Steelers’ Pass Offense, and the Bears’ Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to be over his projected passing prop and DFS points.

Joe Burrow – Toe

Finally, Joe Burrow. The Bengals are 3–7. There is no way Joe Burrow is 100% from that turf toe, but the fact that it’s his front foot bodes well for his ability to throw and play from the pocket, though not for his running ability. He’ll be protected from re-injury with a steel plate and/or tape on the big toe on the left side. He will be able to throw and be comfortable from the pocket. He has a strong arm, but he will be solely in shotgun; it’s very hard to go under center and push off that left side to drop back. But is it going to be an injured Joe Flacco, who has been playing through an AC joint sprain on his throwing shoulder, or Joe Burrow with a left turf toe? It seems to me it’s going to be Joe Burrow returning to play. The Bengals can’t afford an eighth loss here. They’re 3–7, and this is ahead of timeline before the Thanksgiving Ravens game.

Joe Burrow has a -23.1% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Burrow, the Bengals’ Pass Offense, and the Patriots’ Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to be UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.