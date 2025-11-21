Top 5 NFL Week 12 Underdog Picks With Upset Potential

5. Atlanta Falcons (+108) vs. New Orleans Saints

For one of my best bets of NFL Week 12, I really like over 39.5 total points between the Atlanta Falcons (3-7) and New Orleans Saints (2-8) at the Superdome. However, I am also attracted to the notion of a Falcons upset in this spot. Notably, Kirk Cousins will be taking the snaps for Atlanta. Cousins has yet to throw a touchdown in 2025, but he is substantially more experienced than Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. Ahead of Week 12, New Orleans' offense is ranked 30th, scoring only 15.5 PPG. That's likely a significant factor why SportsGrid's model gives the Falcons a 55% chance to win.

