NFL Week 12 Most Bet Anytime TDs: Hooray for Hollywood!

The Week 12 NFL touchdown market is seeing balanced but aggressive action across multiple matchups, with bettors gravitating toward high-volume wideouts facing beatable secondaries and tight ends drawing red-zone upside.

Here’s how the top five anytime touchdown tickets stack up at BetMGM.

1. Mitchell Tinsley (CIN) +500

Mitchell Tinsley has only three catches for 49 yards this season, but one of them found the end zone for the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s enough to attract bettors in a matchup against a New England Patriots defense that has been solid overall—ranking eighth in total yards allowed (300.6 per game) and fifth in points allowed (18.7 per game)—but extremely vulnerable to wideouts. However, New England has given up the second-most WR touchdown receptions in the NFL (14), creating a clear matchup-based justification for the action on Tinsley at a juicy price.

2. Tyquan Thornton (KC) +850

Tyquan Thornton has posted 15 catches for 372 yards and three touchdowns, scoring in three different games this season. With reliable explosive-play ability and a steady target share, he now draws an Indianapolis Colts defense ranked 19th in total yardage allowed (327.6 per game) and already beaten for 10 touchdowns by wide receivers. Bettors are leaning into a favorable downfield matchup at attractive odds.

3. Hollywood Brown (KC) +450

Hollywood Brown enters Week 12 with 38 catches for 429 yards and four touchdown grabs, scoring in three games for the Kansas City Chiefs so far. The matchup pushes even more action his way. Indianapolis is 25th in passing defense (235.5 yards per game) and allows 155 receiving yards per game to WRs—11th-most in the league. Brown’s volume, red-zone work, and matchup all line up neatly for bettors.

4. Kayshon Boutte (NE) +375

Kayshon Boutte has been one of the most consistent producers for New England, stacking 23 receptions for 431 yards and five touchdowns—including scores in four games. The target volume and red-zone usage are real for Boutte. This week, he draws a Bengals defense ranked dead last in total defense (418.2 yards per game) and last in points allowed (33.4 per game). While Cincinnati has allowed only six TDs to wideouts (T-4 fewest), its coverage breakdowns and overall defensive struggles still make Boutte one of the more logical touchdown bets.

5. Luke Musgrave (GB) +650

Luke Musgrave has 13 catches for 110 yards this season and is still searching for his first touchdown. Bettors are targeting the matchup instead of recent production. Minnesota’s defense ranks 11th in total yards allowed (317.5 per game) and seventh against the pass (190.5 per game), but their one major leak is tight end coverage: six TDs allowed to the position (T-6 most) and 59.4 yards allowed per game (11th most). If Musgrave is going to score, this is the type of matchup where it happens.

NFL Week 12 NFL Anytime Touchdown Market Closing Bell

Bettors are zoning in on matchup edges for Week 12, with vulnerable secondaries and tight end coverage issues shaping the top anytime touchdown picks. Whether it’s volume-driven plays like Hollywood Brown and Boutte or matchup fliers like Tinsley and Musgrave, Week 12 TD markets are leaning heavily on defensive inefficiencies. As always, expect movement as injury reports finalize and limits rise.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets