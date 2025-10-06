ESPN’s Top 5 NFL Week 5 Overreactions: Playoff Patriots? Niners Back!

The Patriots are going to be a playoff team

Following an upset win over the Buffalo Bills on the road, Mike Vrabel's Patriots are starting to gain steam as a potential playoff team as the season continues.

Graziano Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

"There are paths to the playoffs for this Patriots team, and again, winning in Buffalo tells them they can win pretty much anywhere. Don't be surprised to see New England still playing in January."

