Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 10 minutes ago

ESPN’s Top 5 NFL Week 5 Overreactions: Playoff Patriots? Niners Back!

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • The Patriots are going to be a playoff team

    Following an upset win over the Buffalo Bills on the road, Mike Vrabel's Patriots are starting to gain steam as a potential playoff team as the season continues.

    Graziano Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

    "There are paths to the playoffs for this Patriots team, and again, winning in Buffalo tells them they can win pretty much anywhere. Don't be surprised to see New England still playing in January."

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Nik Bonitto is going to win Defensive Player of the Year

    Nik Bonitto continues to gain steam as one of the top defensive weapons in the NFL, and if the Broncos continue winning, the league will be forced to recognize just how good Bonitto has been.

    Graziano Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

    "If they push the Chiefs for the division title or even win it, voters will be looking for award candidates from the Broncos' roster. Bonitto is off to the type of start that awards front-runners have."

  • A.J. Brown will force Eagles to deal him by trade deadline

    The reigning Super Bowl champions have started the season off strong, but Philly's success has seemingly been overshadowed by the ongoing situation of A.J. Brown in the team's offense.

    Graziano Verdict: OVERREACTION

    "The Eagles aren't trading Brown, and from what I understand, he doesn't want them to trade him. This is a team that won the Super Bowl eight months ago and knows how to weather early-season issues and come out on top. It might feel a little rough right now, but any time there has been a flicker of discontent around Brown, he has taken ownership of his frustrations and made it clear, internally and externally, that he's all about whatever it takes to help the team win."

  • Baker Mayfield is going to be in the MVP mix

    Baker Mayfield is playing out of his mind right now, and he's arguably the top reason why Tampa Bay is 4-1 on the season. The Oklahoma product has answered the call every time the Bucs have needed him to step up, and if he continues to play at this level, the MVP award is without a doubt going to be in reach.

    Graziano Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

    "The Bucs have no business being 4-1. But their infrastructure and culture are as solid as any team's, and Mayfield is a huge part of that. He has gone from journeyman to stabilizing force in three years in Tampa, where the team is pushing for a fifth straight division title and (it hopes) even more this time."

  • The Patriots are going to be a playoff team

    Following an upset win over the Buffalo Bills on the road, Mike Vrabel's Patriots are starting to gain steam as a potential playoff team as the season continues.

    Graziano Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

    "There are paths to the playoffs for this Patriots team, and again, winning in Buffalo tells them they can win pretty much anywhere. Don't be surprised to see New England still playing in January."

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Chiefs vs Jaguars: Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football

NFL · 1 hour ago

Paul Connor

NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Chiefs vs Jaguars

NFL · 2 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Patriots vs. Bills: Top 5 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

NFL · 17 hours ago

Grant White

Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Bills Same Game Parlay

NFL · 1 day ago

Grant White

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sander's Chances to Start by Week 10

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Commanders: Fantasy Football Insights

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders Dominates Despite Loss

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Week 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice and Analysis

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Woody Marks of the Houston Texans: Essential Fantasy Running Back Pickup

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons Performance and Future Outlook in Fantasy Football

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff