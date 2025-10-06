ESPN’s Top 5 NFL Week 5 Overreactions: Playoff Patriots? Niners Back!
John Canady
Host · Writer
The Patriots are going to be a playoff team
Following an upset win over the Buffalo Bills on the road, Mike Vrabel's Patriots are starting to gain steam as a potential playoff team as the season continues.
Graziano Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION
"There are paths to the playoffs for this Patriots team, and again, winning in Buffalo tells them they can win pretty much anywhere. Don't be surprised to see New England still playing in January."
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
The 49ers are a top NFC contender again
Despite missing numerous key players, including their quarterback and top four pass catchers, the San Francisco 49ers upset the Los Angeles Rams on the road on Thursday night.
Graziono Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION
"San Francisco's road to the playoffs looks as smooth as anyone's, and if it gets some of those key players back, it has a real chance to contend for the NFC's top seed. Again, the Niners are in first place in what might be the league's toughest division, and they already have wins over the Seahawks and Rams on the road."
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Nik Bonitto is going to win Defensive Player of the Year
Nik Bonitto continues to gain steam as one of the top defensive weapons in the NFL, and if the Broncos continue winning, the league will be forced to recognize just how good Bonitto has been.
Graziano Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION
"If they push the Chiefs for the division title or even win it, voters will be looking for award candidates from the Broncos' roster. Bonitto is off to the type of start that awards front-runners have."
A.J. Brown will force Eagles to deal him by trade deadline
The reigning Super Bowl champions have started the season off strong, but Philly's success has seemingly been overshadowed by the ongoing situation of A.J. Brown in the team's offense.
Graziano Verdict: OVERREACTION
"The Eagles aren't trading Brown, and from what I understand, he doesn't want them to trade him. This is a team that won the Super Bowl eight months ago and knows how to weather early-season issues and come out on top. It might feel a little rough right now, but any time there has been a flicker of discontent around Brown, he has taken ownership of his frustrations and made it clear, internally and externally, that he's all about whatever it takes to help the team win."
Baker Mayfield is going to be in the MVP mix
Baker Mayfield is playing out of his mind right now, and he's arguably the top reason why Tampa Bay is 4-1 on the season. The Oklahoma product has answered the call every time the Bucs have needed him to step up, and if he continues to play at this level, the MVP award is without a doubt going to be in reach.
Graziano Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION
"The Bucs have no business being 4-1. But their infrastructure and culture are as solid as any team's, and Mayfield is a huge part of that. He has gone from journeyman to stabilizing force in three years in Tampa, where the team is pushing for a fifth straight division title and (it hopes) even more this time."
The Patriots are going to be a playoff team
Following an upset win over the Buffalo Bills on the road, Mike Vrabel's Patriots are starting to gain steam as a potential playoff team as the season continues.
Graziano Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION
"There are paths to the playoffs for this Patriots team, and again, winning in Buffalo tells them they can win pretty much anywhere. Don't be surprised to see New England still playing in January."
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
The 49ers are a top NFC contender again
Despite missing numerous key players, including their quarterback and top four pass catchers, the San Francisco 49ers upset the Los Angeles Rams on the road on Thursday night.
Graziono Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION
"San Francisco's road to the playoffs looks as smooth as anyone's, and if it gets some of those key players back, it has a real chance to contend for the NFC's top seed. Again, the Niners are in first place in what might be the league's toughest division, and they already have wins over the Seahawks and Rams on the road."
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NFL · 1 hour ago
Paul Connor
NFL · 2 hours ago
Gabriel Santiago
NFL · 17 hours ago
Grant White
NFL · 1 day ago
Grant White
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff