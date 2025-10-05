Patriots vs. Bills: Top 5 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

The NFL season is heating up, and we could reach a boiling point in tonight’s intra-divisional clash between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

Check out our favorite any time touchdown scorers on Sunday Night Football!

Josh Allen: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds -115

The Patriots have been one of the best at defending the run this season. Nevertheless, Josh Allen remains a premier rushing quarterback and will have ample opportunity to get out in space when needed.

Over the past few seasons, we’ve watched Allen develop into one of the most efficient scoring quarterbacks in the NFL. Allen has eclipsed 12 touchdowns in each of the previous two seasons, tallying nine across that sample. Moreover, he’s well on his way to matching that production in 2025.

Through four games, Allen already has three touchdowns on 31 carries. Somehow, that puts him below his two-year touchdown percentage of 12.7%, implying that we could see improved efficiency over the coming weeks.

We’re predicting James Cook has a hard time breaking free on Sunday Night Football, and that will necessitate increased involvement from Josh Allen. Consequently, he’s one of our preferred option in the any time touchdown scorer market.

Keon Coleman: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +185

The Bills have a plethora of pass-catching options. While he’s been held relatively in check since Week 1, Keon Coleman is primed for a breakout performance against the Pats.

Week after week, Coleman has been an invaluable contributor to the Bills’ passing attack. He leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards, but has only found the end zone once. This, despite ranking second on the team in red zone targets and posting a 77.3% catch rate.

The Patriots have fallen victim to the passing attack in recent weeks. Over the last two games, four of their opponents’ five touchdowns have come via the pass. Inevitably, that trend will persist into Week 5.

Coleman has a football magnet in his pocket, and it feels like Allen is throwing an iron pigskin. He may be near the top of the odds board, but Coleman is still worth the investment.

Stefon Diggs: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +260

Revenge will be on Stefon Diggs‘ mind when he takes to the field for tonight’s AFC East battle in western New York. This is his triumphant return to Highmark Stadium since being released in 2023, and we expect Diggs to make his former team pay.

Bad blood notwithstanding, Diggs has revitalized the Patriots’ passing game. The former All-Pro has 213 yards on 19 receptions and 22 targets this season, including hauling in both red zone passes thrown his way. As inferred, Diggs has posted an assinine 86.4% catch rate.

Despite his heavy involvement, Diggs has yet to find the end zone this season. But we’re betting that unflattering trend comes to a halt against the Bills. Buffalo hasn’t been immune to giving up touchdowns, with six of their 11 touchdowns given up coming via the pass. That leaves a bettor-friendly edge in backing Diggs to find the endzone in his former stomping grounds.

Rhamondre Stevenson: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +220

The New England Patriots have deployed a more evenly distributed rushing attack this season; however, Rhamondre Stevenson remains the pre-eminent threat with the ball in his hands. He enters tonight’s contest with identical odds to TreVeyon Henderson, but the betting edge rests in Stevenson’s hands.

Granted, Stevenson has yet to find the end zone this season, but he still leads the team in rushing attempts, yards, and yards per game. Moreover, the fifth-year pro remains an outlet in the passing game, registering 11 receptions on 12 targets for 141 yards.

As it stands, Stevenson has fallen well short of his scoring potential this season. He has yet to find paydirt, but is a regular part of the game-planning and plays an average of 55.1% of the offensive snaps, a benchmark he’s surpassed in all but one of his four outings.

The Bills will have their hands full keeping this rejuvenated Pats’ offense in check. Stevenson is integral to that attack, and is a prime value candidate to score on Sunday Night Football.

Dalton Kincaid: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +240

Finally, we’re rounding out our selections with one of the Bills’ most reliable red zone targets. Dalton Kincaid has re-emerged as a preferred target and is a likely candidate to score against the Pats.

Kincaid has usurped Dawson Knox as the premier pass-catching tight end. While Knox leads the way in snap count, Kincaid’s 18 targets and 14 receptions are more than double Knox’s eight and four, respectively.

More importantly, we’ve seen Kincaid turn those looks into scoring opportunities. Already, the Bills’ tight end has three touchdown receptions, crossing the plane in all but one game this season.

New England has struggled to contain opposing tight ends this season, and Kincaid could be the latest player to expose those flaws. At the current betting price, we like his chances of finding the endzone against the Patriots.

