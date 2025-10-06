NFL Week 5 MNF: Best Anytime TD Scorers for Chiefs vs Jaguars

‌



The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) square off on Monday Night Football as Week 5 in the NFL comes to a close.

Kansas City enters the contest as 3.5-point road favorites.

Here are my top anytime touchdown scorer props for the matchup:

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

KC RB Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (+240)

Hunt led the Chiefs’ backfield in snaps last week and logged a season-high 13 carries, including three red-zone attempts. While he’s averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, Hunt clearly has the trust of KC’s coaching staff and looks like the preferred option near the goal line. That usage, combined with a rejuvenated Chiefs offense coming off its best performance in weeks, makes the veteran a great value at +240 odds.

JAX RB Travis Etienne Anytime TD (+125)

Sticking with the running backs, Etienne has scored in three straight games, including one through the air. The former Clemson standout leads the Jags with 11 red-zone carries and is tied for the team lead in red-zone targets (3), underscoring his dual-threat role. The matchup also plays in Etienne’s favor as Kansas City ranks 22nd in run defense (127.0 YPG) and is allowing the fifth-highest red-zone rushing TD rate (50.0%). Averaging a league-best 6.1 yards per carry, Etienne could very well keep his TD streak going.

