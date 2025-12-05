Fantasy Football Start/Sit: RJ Harvey of the Denver Broncos vs. Travis Etienne of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14 Fantasy Football Column: RJ Harvey of the Denver Broncos Rising, Travis Etienne of the Jacksonville Jaguars Fading and Key Tight End/Survivor Angles

RJ Harvey and Travis Etienne Jr.’s Current Season Performance

Few running backs have shifted the fantasy landscape in recent weeks like Harvey of the Broncos. Thrust into a meaningful role, Harvey has maximized his touches with physicality, burst, and strong red-zone instincts. Even with a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders—a team traditionally stout against the run—Harvey stands out as a high-upside fantasy option. His scoring potential makes him startable in all formats, and given his involvement near the goal line, a multi-touchdown outcome isn’t out of the question.

On the other side, Etienne Jr. remains a talented weapon in a surging Jacksonville offense, but his late-season production has cooled. Jacksonville continues to siphon goal-line opportunities to other backs, limiting Etienne’s fantasy ceiling. While still a weekly start due to volume and explosiveness, Etienne’s trajectory contrasts with Harvey’s rising curve; one is ascending toward league-winner status for December, while the other is providing more RB2 stability than RB1 punch.

From a betting standpoint, Harvey’s anytime touchdown prop may offer value—especially if the Broncos prioritize balanced scoring inside the red zone.

Injury Concerns and Defensive Prospects

The key pivot point in the Broncos–Raiders matchup is the status of Maxx Crosby. Crosby is one of the most disruptive defenders in football, and his availability dramatically shapes Denver’s rushing outlook. If he cannot suit up, Las Vegas loses its primary edge-setter and emotional engine.

A Crosby absence would significantly widen the runway for RJ Harvey’s breakout potential, making him one of the top fantasy RB plays of Week 14. Volume, scoring opportunity, and matchup conditions would all tilt in his favor.

For betting markets, Crosby’s status directly affects:

Broncos RB rushing props

First TD scorer markets

Game total movement, as Denver’s offense becomes easier to project without Crosby’s presence

Fantasy managers should monitor this injury closely.

Tight End Choices: Juwan Johnson vs. Harold Fannin

At tight end, both Juwan Johnson (New Orleans Saints) and Harold Fannin (Cleveland Browns) have emerged as relevant fantasy starters this season.

Johnson has become the primary security blanket for Tyler Shough, thriving in high-volume passing situations. With New Orleans expected to chase points against a high-scoring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, Johnson stands out as a top tight end play this week. His target share should spike in a script that forces New Orleans into aggressive aerial modes.

Meanwhile, Fannin has quietly become Cleveland’s TE1, earning steady involvement as the Browns search for reliability at the position. His long-term outlook may actually surpass Johnson’s—especially with quarterback upgrades and potential offensive shifts coming in 2026.

But for this week, the fantasy preference leans toward Johnson due to projected game flow and matchup-driven volume.

Betting angle:

Johnson over receptions is attractive in expected shootout environments

Fannin may offer TD prop value in red-zone-heavy matchups

Assessing Future Projections and Weekly Picks

Looking ahead, Harold Fannin’s dynasty arrow points upward as he settles into a stable, defined role. Johnson’s short-term utility remains excellent, but future quarterback volatility in New Orleans clouds his long-range consistency.

For Week 14 seasonal formats:

Juwan Johnson = TE1 with volume upside

Harold Fannin = Strong TE1/FLEX option with red-zone appeal

Both remain viable, but Johnson’s matchup gives him the edge for immediate returns.

Survivor Pool Tip

For survivor players, this is a strategic week to deploy Cleveland against the Tennessee Titans. The Browns hold a clear matchup advantage at home, and burning them here fits long-term pool strategy—keeping premium teams available for later weeks while securing a stable favorite.

