NFL MNF Week 5 Most Bet Anytime Touchdown: Chiefs vs Jaguars

Here are the most bet National Football League Monday Night Football anytime touchdown from BetMGM insights, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Travis Etienne Jr. (+100)

Bettors see Travis Etienne as Jacksonville’s best red-zone option, with a strong chance to score both on the ground and through the air.

Travis Kelce (+185)

Patrick Mahomes’s most trusted target, Travis Kelce, continues to attract heavy action as a reliable end-zone threat.

Tyquan Thornton (+400)

With solid odds and increased playing time, bettors are taking a value swing on Tyquan Thornton to break a big play.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (+450)

Public sentiment favors a revenge-game narrative and red-zone role for JuJu Smith-Schuster at appealing odds.

Xavier Worthy (+150)

Xavier Worthy’s explosive playmaking makes him a popular pick to find the end zone in his rookie campaign.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.