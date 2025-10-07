Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 1 hour ago

Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Bracket After Week 5

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • #7 Seed AFC - Kansas City Chiefs

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -230

    Super Bowl Odds: +1000

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • #2 Seed NFC - Philadelphia Eagles

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -750

    Super Bowl Odds: +700

  • #3 Seed NFC - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -590

    Super Bowl Odds: +2500

  • #4 Seed NFC - San Francisco 49ers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -520

    Super Bowl Odds: +1800

  • #5 Seed NFC - Green Bay Packers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -500

    Super Bowl Odds: +800

  • #6 Seed NFC - Los Angeles Rams

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -220

    Super Bowl Odds: +1600

  • #7 Seed NFC - Seattle Seahawks

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +106

    Super Bowl Odds: +4000

  • #1 Seed AFC - Buffalo Bills

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -4500

    Super Bowl Odds: +500

  • #2 Seed AFC - Pittsburgh Steelers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -150

    Super Bowl Odds: +4500

  • #3 Seed AFC - Los Angeles Chargers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -290

    Super Bowl Odds: +1700

  • #4 Seed AFC - Indianapolis Colts

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -450

    Super Bowl Odds: +1800

  • #5 Seed - Denver Broncos

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -210

    Super Bowl Odds: +2200

  • #6 Seed AFC - Jacksonville Jaguars

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -325

    Super Bowl Odds: +2700

  • #7 Seed AFC - Kansas City Chiefs

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -230

    Super Bowl Odds: +1000

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 5

NFL · 1 hour ago

Patrick Kelleher

NFL's 15 Most-Likely Playoff Teams Right Now Ranked

NFL · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now After Week 5

NFL · 7 hours ago

John Canady

NFL MNF Week 5 Most Bet 1st Touchdown: Chiefs vs Jaguars

NFL · 22 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL MNF Week 5 Most Bet Anytime Touchdown: Chiefs vs Jaguars

NFL · 22 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL MNF Week 5 Most Bet Player Props: Chiefs vs Jaguars

NFL · 22 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 5 MNF: Best Anytime TD Scorers for Chiefs vs Jaguars

NFL · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

ESPN's Top 5 NFL Week 5 Overreactions: Playoff Patriots? Niners Back!

NFL · 1 day ago

John Canady

Chiefs vs Jaguars: Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football

NFL · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Chiefs vs Jaguars

NFL · 1 day ago

Gabriel Santiago