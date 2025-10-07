Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now After Week 5

‌



Following another week of NFL football, the best teams begin to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, as do the top quarterbacks. That said, here’s a look at the top ten quarterbacks in the league following Week 5.

1) Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen continues to play at an MVP caliber every week. The Bills’ star is the heartbeat of Joe Brady’s offense, which won’t change anytime soon. Despite falling to the Patriots in Week 6, Allen’s play is not the primary reason why Buffalo dropped its first game of the season. For now, Allen lands at No. 1.

2) Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is playing on a completely different level over the last couple of weeks. Throwing seven touchdowns over the previous two matchups, the Mississippi State product is solidifying himself as not only a frontrunner for the MVP award but also as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

3) Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

There’s no way to include a power ranking of NFL quarterbacks and leave Patrick Mahomes out of the top three at least. The Chiefs’ star will continue to be known as one of the top QBs in the league, especially considering how he’s played over the last few weeks. Kansas City has seemingly put its struggles behind it, and Mahomes is a significant reason why.

4) Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is willing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to wins every week, and there’s no other way to put it. The Bucs have no business being 4-1. Still, considering how impressive Mayfield has been, especially with his game-winning drives since the start of the season, Tampa finds itself not only at the top of the NFC South but tied for the best record in the league. For that, Mayfield finds himself in the top five.

5) Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has impressed this season, mainly due to his ability to take care of the ball. The Oklahoma product is currently up to eight passing touchdowns on the season with no interceptions. If he continues to play at this level, the former second-round pick will have a strong chance to lead Philadelphia on yet another postseason run.

6) Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff’s strong season continued in Week 5 with yet another big performance through the air. The former top pick is up to 1,187 passing yards and 12 touchdowns on the season, while only tossing two interceptions up to this point. Goff continues to manage the game at a high level, and because of that, Detroit remains a top contender in the NFC.

7) Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert started the season strong and has since cooled down a bit. Despite that, there’s no doubt that the level Herbert is playing at this season puts him in the mix of the top QBs in the league. The Oregon product has been the main reason for the success in Greg Roman’s offense this season and the driving force behind LA’s strong start. For that, Herbert comes in at No. 9.

8) Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford still looks like one of the top quarterbacks in the game so far this season, and it’s not just because of his cerebral ability. At 37, Stafford still has one of the best arms in the league with the ability to make any throw, and he’s proven that consistently. For that, the veteran lands at No. 8.

9) Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold continues to prove that the slow start to his career was mainly due to poor situations. Since arriving in Seattle, the former No. 3 overall pick has continued to play at the elite level that was showcased with his fresh start in Minnesota. Following his four-touchdown performance on Sunday, Darnold is up to nine passing touchdowns on the season and finds himself at No. 8 on the list.

10) Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones’s redemption tour is fully underway, and so far, it doesn’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon. The former Giant is playing at an impressive level, mainly due to the confidence head coach Shane Steichen has instilled in him. Jones is consistently making the right decisions, and his play is a key factor in why Indy’s offense looks so dominant, and the Colts sit atop the league with a 4-1 record.

Honorable Mention: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson falls outside the top ten on this list solely because he’s dealing with an injury. There’s an argument that the two-time MVP winner is playing the best football of any quarterback this season, with 11 total touchdowns and only one turnover thus far. However, until he’s back on the field, the Ravens star remains an honorable mention.

