5 Most Underrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 6)

Although they may count the same, not all wins in the NFL are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most underrated?

5) Carolina Panthers

I’m sure the Carolina Panthers (2-3) have not wowed many in 2025, but I believe they are slowly building momentum. As a positive, Carolina is undefeated at home so far this season. From there, the Panthers’ defense currently ranks 12th in total yards allowed (311.6 YPG). They are also building momentum on the other side of the football, as this team has churned out 128.0 rushing YPG: 10th in the NFL.

4) Atlanta Falcons

Sticking with the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) will undoubtedly be a side to watch this year. The Falcons have quietly been one of the league’s best teams in terms of yardage efficiency. Presently, Atlanta is ranked seventh with 362.8 YPG. From there, their defense is giving up only 244.0 YPG. They boast elite athletes on both sides of the ball. Keep an eye on this team coming off a bye in Week 6.

3) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) find themselves in a fortuitous spot this season. Pittsburgh lands middle-of-the-pack in most metrics. At the moment, they are scoring 24.0 PPG; that shouldn’t knock anyone’s socks off, but when you consider the many notable injuries around the AFC North, the Steelers are the most complete right now. Speaking of that, Pittsburgh currently shows +115 odds in the divisional market at FanDuel Sportsbook, which is absolutely a price worth considering.

2) San Francisco 49ers

Despite an onslaught of injuries in 2025, the San Francisco 49ers (4-1) are rolling right along. The Niners, a team ranked 13th by NFL.com at the moment, enter Week 6 with a perfect 3-0 record against fellow NFC West franchises. Notably, they have utilized a shuffling quarterback situation to produce 290.6 YPG through the air, which is currently the NFL’s top clip. On defense, San Francisco has suffocated opponents into just 19.6 PPG: seventh overall. This squad also has one of the easiest remaining schedules. If the 49ers can get healthy, watch out.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) are legit all the way around. After their recent win on Monday Night Football, the Jags are now up to a whopping 14 turnovers forced, which obviously paces the rest of the NFL. Of those, “DUUUVAL" has swiped 10 interceptions from opponents. That is part of the reason why they were my top underdog of Week 5. Conversely, the Jaguars’ offense is much improved from 2024; they have scored 25.4 PPG compared to just 18.8 PPG last year. Still, NFL.com’s latest power rankings left Jacksonville out of its top ten.

