5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 6)

Although they may count the same, not all wins in the NFL are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most overrated?

5) Philadelphia Eagles

The defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) have no reason to panic, but clearly, something is off with this team. The Eagles’ offense is currently ranked outside of the top ten teams in terms of scoring. From there, they have produced only 261.6 total YPG; that is 30th in the NFL. That is a perplexing figure, considering the immense talent Philadelphia boasts. On defense, the Birds are still playing solid ball, but they are 22nd in rushing yards allowed (126.8 YPG). Let’s see which way this group trends after suffering their first loss in nearly a year.

4) Green Bay Packers

Quietly, the Green Bay Packers (2-1-1) have not won a game since Week 2. Part of that is due to having a bye in Week 5. Either way, the Pack’s offense is listed ninth (26.0 PPG) in the league at this juncture. However, Green Bay has displayed an issue finishing games. There is plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball, but the Packers have given up 21.0 PPG (11th). Honestly, you’d like that number to be a little lower, considering their loaded roster.

3) Los Angeles Chargers

Admittedly, I was high on the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) throughout the first quarter of the 2025 regular season. Since then, the Bolts have sputtered in back-to-back weeks. The offense here has displayed mixed results, and some of that is due to injury. However, Los Angeles is scoring only 19.6 PPG, which ranks 25th in the NFL. On defense, this unit is relatively sound, but can they turn the page on two consecutive poor performances?

2) Kansas City Chiefs

Where do the mighty Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) go from here? Just when KC appeared to have found its stride, they took another gut-retching loss in primetime. That puts them under .500 while playing in the hyper-competitive AFC West. However, the Chiefs are still listed with 10-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LX, which is the fifth shortest price at FanDuel Sportsbook. Let’s remember, Super Bowl hangovers are very real.

1) Baltimore Ravens

I really don’t mean to continue picking on the Baltimore Ravens (1-4), but until the sportsbooks adjust, I’m going to keep calling that out. The Ravens are embarking forward with a porous defense and without their superstar quarterback. However, Baltimore is still the favorite to win the AFC North (+100). That’s hard for me to get behind considering they are allowing 35.4 PPG in addition to more than 400 total YPG to opponents. I also hate that Lamar Jackson is dealing with a hamstring injury, which is something that could linger—not the best diagnosis for a dual-threat signal caller.

