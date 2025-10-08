NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 6

‌



NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 6!

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -7.5 (-105) | Total: 44.5 (-115/-105)

LAR -7.5 (-105) | 44.5 (-115/-105) Moneyline: LAR -370 | BAL +295

The Los Angeles Rams (3-2) and Baltimore Ravens (1-4) will meet in Charm City, with both sides coming off losses. For the elephant in the room, it remains unknown if and when we will see superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) again.

Across the way, Los Angeles boasts one of the most productive offenses in the NFL right now. The Rams have churned out 401.8 total YPG. Much of that is due to the insane arm talent of Matthew Stafford; he’s averaging 289.6 YPG through the air while displaying 14-to-1 odds within FanDuel Sportsbook’s MVP market.

Neither defense here is playing at top form right now. Arguably, no one is worse than the Ravens on that side of the ball. After five games, Baltimore has given up a whopping 35.4 PPG (worst in the league); that is on top of allowing 408.8 total YPG to opponents. For Los Angeles, they have surrendered 21.4 PPG, but that clip has escalated over the past two weeks.

Given the current state of affairs, I am targeting over 44.5 combined points in this contest. Notably, Baltimore is an undefeated 5-0 for over bettors in 2025. From there, the Rams have gone 3-2 in that same department. I don’t see the Ravens’ defense being able to match up with Los Angeles’ deep skill group. I believe we see points, points, and more points at “The Bank" on Sunday.

Best Bet: Over 44.5 (-115)

Stadium: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium Location: Landover, MD

Landover, MD Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: WAS -4.5 (-108) | Total: 49.5 (-120/-102)

WAS -4.5 (-108) | 49.5 (-120/-102) Moneyline: CHI +188 | WAS -225

Outside of the nation’s capital, the Washington Commanders (3-2) are preparing to host the Chicago Bears (2-2) on Monday Night Football. The Commanders are coming off a pivotal win on the West Coast, while Chicago was idle in Week 5.

After reaching their first NFC title game of the millennium, Washington has high hopes for 2025. Currently, the Commanders rank within the NFL’s top-10 teams in both points scored (26.8 PPG) and points surrendered (20.2 PPG).

The Bears appear to be on the verge of a cultural shift. Chicago’s offense has undoubtedly improved in Caleb Williams’ second season. However, the defense has not lived up to expectations. To this point, the Bears have been scorched for 29.3 PPG, which is a bottom-five clip right now.

After seeing Jayden Daniels’ return in Los Angeles last weekend, I am confident in Washington’s offense. Daniels has established a fantastic rapport with the new addition, Deebo Samuel. Samuel has been productive since joining, scoring four touchdowns in five games as a Commander.

With Washington eating home cooking, I am willing to lay the 4.5 points on them. Since Daniels entered the league, the Commanders have gone 15-9-1 ATS. That translates to a 60% win rate in this category. As well, I love the -108 odds (per FanDuel Sportsbook) on the chalky side of the spread.

Best Bet: Commanders -4.5 (-108)

NFL Best Bets: Week 6 Top Picks

Ravens-Rams Over 44.5 (-116)

Commanders -4.5 (-108)

Week 6 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

