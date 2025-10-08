5 NFL Teams That Should Be Worried After Week 5

‌



Another week has come and gone in the NFL. This week saw plenty of nail-biting finishes and upsets across the league. This article takes you through five teams that should be worried about their outlook as we approach Week 6 in the NFL.

The cause for concern in Philadelphia is not so much that they lost this past Sunday, but the fact that DeVonta Smith has now joined his fellow WR A.J. Brown in voicing their displeasure. For the first time, Brown’s frustration cost the Eagles in the game as he failed to go 100% and gave up prematurely on a go route that QB Jalen Hurts attempted to connect on. Head coach Nick Sirianni must get his players in check and get everything under control if they want to have a chance at defending their Lombardi Trophy.

Like Philadelphia, the concern does not so much lie with the Giants’ loss on Sunday to the Saints and Jaxson Dart going through rookie growing pains in the process; the problem lies with the job security of this coaching staff and front office. With every embarrassing loss, the noise surrounding Brian Daboll’s status grows louder and louder. A game that saw the Giants commit five consecutive turnovers, yes, five drives in a row with a turnover, and over 90 yards of penalties, this coaching staff has the team constantly looking unprepared and undisciplined.

The Aaron Glenn era in New York has gotten off to about as bad a start as you can imagine. The defense looks uncompetitive, and the team continues to make self-inflicting mistakes at an alarming rate. We are only five games in, but any time in Jets Land you start getting mentioned in the same breath as Adam Gase and Rich Kotite, your days seem inevitably numbered. The silver lining in everything is that Gang Green could very well find themselves with the No. 1 overall pick in next April’s draft.

Based on their schedule, there is a solid chance the Ravens are 1-6 by the time Lamar Jackson returns to the field. Entering this season as the Super Bowl favorites, Baltimore has been the largest disappointment across the NFL this season. Now there are questions surrounding John Harbaugh. Are his days in Baltimore numbered after 17 seasons?

We are witnessing what happens when a team is constructed in reverse. Paying both wide receivers before establishing the line of scrimmage on both sides rarely ever works out for general managers. Joe Burrow’s injury was always going to be a huge blow, but the Bengals have too many playmakers on offense to be looking this inept with Jake Browning, who has proven he can come in and win games in the past. The lack of an offensive line has proven to be the Achilles heel again.

