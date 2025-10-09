5 Bold Predictions for Week 6 of the NFL Season

‌



The calendar has turned to October, and the weather is turning a bit chillier, but the action in the NFL is just heating up! Here are five bold predictions about what the headlines will be after this week’s slate.

1. Cam Skattebo Outgains Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley was fantastic during the 2024-2025 season, leading the NFL with a remarkable 2,005 rushing yards and averaging 5.8 yards per carry. What a difference a season makes. The Eagles have had to make some changes on the offensive line, and Barkley’s yards per carry average has plummeted to just 3.2 yards per rush as the Eagles’ offense limps through the early portion of the season. Barkley takes on his former team this Sunday, and the new Giants running back, Cam Skattebo, is averaging 105 yards from scrimmage since becoming the featured back. Skattebo will outgain Barkley, but the Eagles will get the win as the Giants continue to turn the ball over (they had five in the Week 5 loss).

Week 6: Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) at New York Giants

2. Chargers Bounce Back and Blowout Dolphins

The Los Angeles Chargers were rolling at 3-0, but injuries have derailed the offense, and they will be without star rookie running back Omarion Hampton, along with his primary backup. That means Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal will share the load, and I think Jim Harbaugh will unleash Justin Herbert a bit to try to jumpstart the wounded attack. The Chargers get the best medicine possible as they take on the woeful Miami Dolphins. Miami will be a popular upset pick, but the Chargers will roll and blow out Mike McDaniel’s squad.

Week 6: Chargers (-4.5) at Dolphins

3. Bryce Young Leads the NFL in Passing Yards for Week 6

Third-year quarterback Bryce Young is inconsistent, but he has shown flashes of excellent play, including last week when he led a 17-point comeback. The Carolina Panthers have a promising weapon back in Jalen Coker, as the speedster has returned to practice. This comes at a great time, as the Panthers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in what is expected to be a high-scoring game. The Cowboys are at the very bottom of the NFL in passing yards allowed and yards allowed per pass attempt. It will be a massive day for Bryce Young and rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) at Carolina Panthers

4. Raiders Hit Rock Bottom

The Las Vegas Raiders were expected to compete right away when they hired Pete Carroll as head coach and brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the Raiders are 1-4 with four straight defeats, and they are fresh off a 40-point loss to the Indianapolis Colts. There are many problems for the Raiders, but one of the more notable issues is that Smith leads the NFL with nine interceptions thrown. Things won’t get better this weekend as the Raiders hit rock bottom and lose to Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans in Vegas, giving the rookie his second straight victory.

Week 6: Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders (-4.5)

5. Commanders Continue Momentum

The Washington Commanders were in a bad spot early against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Commanders trailed 10-0 after the first quarter, and Jayden Daniels did not look right after coming back from the injury that kept him out of a couple of games. The team dug deep, tied the game by halftime, and then outscored the Chargers 17-0 in the second half to pull away for the 27-10 victory and improve to 3-2. The Chicago Bears now come to Washington for a critical Monday Night Football clash. The Bears will have had 15 days to prepare for this game, but they allow a league-worst 6.1 yards per carry. The Commanders have the weapons and the quarterback to take full advantage of that weakness, and they’ll exploit it to improve to 4-2 with a big win over Chicago.

Week 6: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders (4.5)

