Buccaneers vs Rams: Top 5 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

The NFL season continues with a loaded Week 12 slate. Most of the victors will be decided earlier in the day, with the Los Angeles Rams closing out the day versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Both teams need a win to stay atop their respective divisions, meaning we should see a good ol’ fashioned wild west shootout.

These are our top five anytime touchdown scorers on SNF!

Kyren Williams: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds -150

On a team loaded with offensive playmakers, no one has meant more to the Rams than Kyren Williams. The former Pro Bowler has flourished in his fourth professional season and is the odds-on favorite to find the end zone on Sunday Night Football.

Williams has been unstoppable of late. Over the last three games, he’s tallied 278 yards on 51 carries, equalling a hefty 5.5 yards per carry. More importantly, Williams has converted those rushing attempts into points, recording four touchdowns across the three-game sample. We’re betting that trend continues against a lackluster Bucs’ defense.

So far this season, Tampa Bay ranks 23rd in total and 21st in scoring defense. While their season-long rush defense metrics are slightly better, the Bucs have been hemorrhaging yards over their recent sample. The Pats gouged them for 166 yards two weeks ago, and the Lions went off for 167 yards two games before that. The Bucs’ declining performance is unlikely to change against the Rams.

Williams is the bell cow, and he remains a priority in the red zone. We think he’s worth the investment as the touchdown chalk in Week 12.

Tez Johnson: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +370

The Buccaneers will have to rely on their passing attack to keep pace with the Los Angeles Rams, an offense loaded with talent. With Mike Evans still on the shelf, Tez Johnson is poised to continue his torrid scoring streak.

Johnson’s workload has tripled since the loss of Mike Evans. Through his first five games of the season, Johnson earned a laughable 5.1% target share. Over the last four weeks, that number has soared to 15.9%. Moreover, his newfound usage correlates with elite scoring metrics. The Bucs’ wideout has crossed the plane in three of his last five outings, totaling four scores across that sample. We’re betting that trend persists against the Rams.

Baker Mayfield has excelled at spreading the ball around, and Tez Johnson has been one of his preferred pass-catching options. Johnson’s odds of finding the end zone are greater than the betting line implies, making him our top value candidate on Sunday Night Football.

Rachaad White: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +210

Over the past couple of years, Rachaad White‘s workload has waned as Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker emerged. But Irving is still on the mend, and Tucker’s anticipated regression points us toward White as an anytime touchdown scorer at SoFi Stadium.

Tucker had a career game last time out. The third-year pro had a career-best 106 yards and two touchdowns last week, usurping White atop the depth chart. Still, that production represents a significant departure from his usual usage and output. Before Week 11, Tucker had just 129 yards on 32 carries. In the two games prior, Tucker totaled 95 yards on 21 touches, which is a more accurate representation of what to expect from him on Sunday Night Football.

With or without Irving in the lineup, White has seen regular touches. He has recorded 10 or more rushing attempts in seven of his 10 outings this season, accumulating 376 yards on 97 touchdowns since the start of the season. Additionally, he has served as the pass-catching back out of the backfield, hauling in 28 receptions on 32 targets.

As it stands, White is a sharp buy-low candidate. His regular usage and workload are incompatible with his limited scoring. We’re betting he takes on a more prominent role against the Rams and finds paydirt in primetime.

Puka Nacua: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds -120

The arrival of Davante Adams has tempered Puka Nacua‘s scoring potential. Nevertheless, Nacua’s efficiency has been through the roof recently, and we should see his stock continue to rise against Tampa Bay.

Nacua has cemented his position as one of the premier pass-catchers in the NFL. Through nine games, he has posted an All-Pro worthy 83.9% catch rate, with 11.6 yards per reception. Over his last three, the Rams’ wide receiver is up to 86.4% and 12.3, respectively. Surely, those benchmarks will continue to rise against a Buccaneers defense that gives up the fifth-most passing yards and yards per reception in the league.

While he’s maintained his usage and workload, Nacua has seen a sharp decrease in his scoring efficiency. Naturally, that makes him a progression candidate as his output catches up with his spike in production and efficiency. Some may prefer Adams, but our analysis supports that Puka Nacua is the right wide receiver to bet on.

Colby Parkinson: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +390

The Rams’ three-headed monster of Kyren Williams, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua accounts for over 65% of the team’s total offensive production this season. Deservingly so, you find all three of those players atop the Sunday Night Football touchdown board. Still, Colby Parkinson is a solid secondary contributor who could find the endzone against the Bucs.

Parkinson has become a bigger red zone target for Matthew Stafford in recent weeks. The Rams’ tight end has touchdowns in each of the last two games, and is making the most of his increased looks since returning to the lineup in November. Granted, his nine targets don’t account for a substantive workload; however, he’s pulled down eight of those passes for 65 yards and the aforementioned two scores.

Opposing tight ends have had some success in finding soft spots in the Bucs’ passing defense, and Parkinson will take advantage. Most bettors will be eyeing chalky Rams’ touchdown scorers, but we see immense value in backing Parkinson.

