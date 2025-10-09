Eagles vs Giants: Best NFL Anytime TD Props for Thursday Night Football

‌



Week 6 in the NFL kicks off tonight with an NFC East matchup as the New York Giants (1-4) host the Philadelphia Eagles (4-1).

Here is everything you need to know, along with my best anytime touchdown scorer props for each side.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025

Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Eagles -7.5 (-105) | Total: 40.5

Eagles -7.5 (-105) | 40.5 Moneyline: Eagles (-390), Giants (+310)

1. PHI WR A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+185)

It’s no secret that Brown has grown frustrated with Philadelphia’s sputtering passing attack, and understandably so. Through five weeks, the star wideout has just one touchdown while topping 43 receiving yards only once. The volume has been there, however, with Brown seeing at least eight targets in four consecutive games.

That usage could finally pay off tonight in a prime get-right spot. The Giants’ defense ranks 22nd in points allowed per game and has struggled mightily against opposing receivers, giving up the second-most receiving yards, fourth-most touchdowns, and fifth-most red-zone targets to the position. Brown’s physicality and size remain significant assets near the goal line, and if the Eagles can find any rhythm through the air, the 28-year-old is well-positioned to break out and find the end zone.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

2. NYG TE Theo Johnson Anytime TD (+410)

With Malik Nabers lost to a season-ending injury, Johnson stepped into an expanded role last week, the young tight end scoring two touchdowns and finishing with season-highs in catches (6) and targets (7), including four red-zone looks. Johnson has now scored in back-to-back weeks and could be even more involved with starting wideout Darius Slayton sidelined by a hamstring injury. Points will be tough to come by against an elite Eagles defense, but Johnson has emerged as a reliable scoring threat and offers excellent value at +410 odds.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.