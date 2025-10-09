Predicting Every NFL Week 6 Game With Score Projections

‌



The NFL action only intensifies with each passing week, and Week 6 is shaping up to be a doozy. Check out our side, spread, and total predictions for every matchup this week!

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -7.5 | Total: 40.5

PHI -7.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: PHI -450| NYG +340

The Eagles should be playing with a chip on their shoulder in this one-sided NFC East clash.

Predicted Outcome: Eagles 24 – Giants 10

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Location: London, England

London, England Time: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET Spread: DEN -6.5 | Total: 43.5

DEN -6.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: DEN -380 | NYJ +290

Expect a tight defensive battle as the Jets and Broncos get to know each other in London. Jets cover, but Denver wins.

Predicted Outcome: Broncos 16 – Jets 10

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: IND -7.5 | Total: 46.5

IND -7.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: IND -360 | ARI +280

The Cardinals’ offense has sputtered this season, and the Colts’ defense will be up to the task.

Predicted Outcome: Colts 28 – Cardinals 18

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -7.5 | Total: 45.5

LAR -7.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: LAR -400 | BAL +300

The Ravens’ offense or defense won’t have an answer for the Rams.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 24 – Ravens 14

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: PIT -6.5 | Total: 38.5

PIT -6.5 | 38.5 Moneyline: PIT -280 | CLE +230

This will be a classic AFC North battle. Steelers prevail on defense.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 17 – Browns 14

Stadium: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -1.5 | Total: 47.5

SEA -1.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: SEA -110 | JAX – 110

Bettors expect this to be a flat spot for the Jags. But an early start sinks the Seahawks in this non-conference battle.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 31 – Seahawks 24

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -3.5 | Total: 43.5

LAC -3.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: LAC -200 | MIA +170

More travel and an early start for the Chargers. That leaves an edge in backing the underdog hosts in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 21 – Chargers 20

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: DAL -3.5 | Total: 49.5

DAL -3.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: DAL -175 | CAR +150

The Cowboys have exceeded modest expectations so far this season. Still, they come out flat versus the Panthers.

Predicted Outcome: Panthers 28 – Cowboys 20

Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: NE -3.5 | Total: 45.5

NE -3.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: NE -185 | NO +155

This is a classic letdown spot for the Pats. Nevertheless, the Saints won’t be marching over anyone on Sunday.

Predicted Outcome: Patriots 24 – Saints 20

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: LV -3.5 | Total: 40.5

LV -3.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: LV -230 | TEN +195

The Raiders will be ready to defend their home turf against an uninspired Titans offense.

Predicted Outcome: Raiders 21 – Titans 10

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: TB -3.5 | Total: 47.5

TB -3.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: TB -165 | SF +140

Expect another game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Bucs salvage a defensive slugfest.

Predicted Outcome: Buccaneers 21 – 49ers 18

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, WI

Green Bay, WI Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: GB -14.5 | Total: 44.5

GB -14.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: GB -1600 | CIN +800

The Bengals reaching 17 points against the Packers’ defense will be considered a win.

Predicted Outcome: Packers 31 – Bengals 17

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: KC -1.5 | Total: 52.5

KC -1.5 | 52.5 Moneyline: KC -130 | DET +110

These teams will be ready to shoot out the lights. Advantage, Lions.

Predicted Outcome: Lions 38 – Chiefs 35

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Time: Monday 7:15 p.m. ET

Monday 7:15 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -4.5 | Total: 49.5

BUF -4.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: BUF -215 | ATL +180

The Falcons are rested and come out firing on all cylinders. Bills close late but come up short.

Predicted Outcome: Falcons 28 – Bills 24

Stadium: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium Location: Landover, MD

Landover, MD Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: WSH -4.5 | Total: 49.5

WSH -4.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: WSH -230 | CHI +195

Commanders impose themselves on both sides of the football. A convincing victory.

Predicted Outcome: Commanders 33 – Bears 17

