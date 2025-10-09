Eagles vs Giants: Top NFL Player Props For TNF Tonight

‌



Tonight’s primetime matchup features a battle of old NFC East rivals between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles have dominated the series lately, winning 19 of the last 23 meetings. Here are five props to consider for this battle.

Jalen Carter To Record A Sack

One of the few bright spots on the Giants this season has been the play from their pair of tackles, Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor. The interior remains a huge question mark, which leaves Jalen Carter with plenty of favorable matchups and chances to get to Jaxson Dart tonight. At +205, the value is certainly there.

Cam Skattebo OVER 68.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

Due to the lack of weapons on offense and the injuries to Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, the Giants will be forced to rely heavily on Cam Skattebo to find production. The rookie fourth-round pick has become a safety net in this offense whenever the play breaks down in the pocket. They will not only try to establish the run, but will also try to involve Skattebo in plenty of pass-catching situations.

Jalen Hurts OVER 40.5 Rushing Yards

Despite the expectation that Saquon Barkley will suit up tonight, he missed practice earlier this week with a knee injury. I do not expect Barkley to see a similar workload out of the backfield as we’ve seen. This will not stop Philadelphia from doing what they do best: establishing the run. They happen to have one of the top rushing QBs in the league in Jalen Hurts against a defense that cannot stop the run.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. OVER 12.5 Receiving Yards

Tyrone Tracy Jr. makes his return to the field tonight after missing the previous three weeks with an injury. Due to the lack of receiving options on the outside, I expect Tracy to see some targets out of the backfield and even lined up as a slot receiver. It should only take a couple of receptions to hit this number.

A.J. Brown OVER 64.5. Receiving Yards

Last week, we saw A.J. Brown’s frustration with the offense show up in game action as he bailed on a go route from Hurts that could have put the Eagles ahead against Denver. Due to Barkley’s status and the Giants’ weak secondary, I expect the Eagles to use tonight as a prime opportunity to make this a ‘get right’ game for Brown and the passing attack.

