NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 13

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. The holidays are here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 13!

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -7 (-104) | Total: 44.5

PHI -7 (-104) | 44.5 Moneyline: CHI +265 | PHI -330

To keep the Black Friday energy going, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-3) will host the Chicago Bears (8-3) at Lincoln Financial Field. This should be a contentious affair (and potential playoff preview), as both teams currently sit atop their respective divisions.

The Bears have surprised many in 2025. Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams (55.3 QBR) is having a productive campaign while Chicago is ranked eighth in scoring, behind 26.3 PPG. More importantly, “da Bears" are currently riding their second four-game winning streak of the season.

Philadelphia is in a favorable spot in the standings right now, but the offense has looked out of sync at times. Even so, quarterback Jalen Hurts has performed efficiently, sporting a 17-1 TD-INT ratio. Across the way, the Eagles’ defense is quite imposing, especially after making pivotal moves at the recent trade deadline; Philly has allowed only 15.0 PPG over the past four weeks.

This affair between NFC foes should present an intriguing clash of styles, but I am leaning on Philadelphia’s defense to return motivated after a tough road loss in Week 12. The Eagles love to play with physicality, and their home crowd will give them extra juice. ESPN Analytics concurs, giving the Birds a 68.3% winning probability for Friday’s game. Incidentally, I believe they will make a statement, winning by upwards of two touchdowns.

Best Bet: Eagles -7 (-104)

Stadium: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium Location: Landover, MD

Landover, MD Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Spread: DEN -6.5 (-110) | Total: 43.5

DEN -6.5 (-110) | 43.5 Moneyline: DEN -340 | WAS +275

Sunday Night Football of Week 13 presents a matchup between the Denver Broncos (9-2) and the Washington Commanders (3-8) from Landover. With the Commanders’ plans of returning to D.C., this could be one of Northwest Stadium’s final appearances on SNF.

Denver and Washington are both having campaigns that weren’t exactly anticipated by the mainstream media. Despite playing for the conference title last January, the Commanders are ranked outside the NFL’s top 20 in most significant metrics. Conversely, the Broncos are on an eight-game heater right now, and their smothering defense is a major factor.

Washington signal caller (and reigning OROY) Jayden Daniels has resumed practicing after suffering an elbow injury to his left arm. Still, it is pretty unlikely he’ll be active this Sunday night. That means Marcus Mariota will continue to lead the offense. Overall, the Commanders have produced a pedestrian 21.5 PPG.

Arguably, the Broncos are operating with the best defense in the league. Denver is well on its way to breaking the NFL’s single-season team sack record, having tallied 49 through 11 games. The Broncos are also holding opponents to only 17.5 PPG. They have speed and athleticism at all three levels of the D, which is why Denver has given up only 4.4 yards per play.

At this juncture, I still have not bought in on Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (53.5 QBR). Nix has a solid skill set, but his inconsistent play has caused the offense to sputter at times. With that, I love under 43.5 total points in this primetime bid. I don’t see Washington having too much success against the Broncos’ dominant defense. From there, Denver has only scored 23.4 PPG in its own right, tied for 16th overall.

For reference, the under has cashed in 8 of Denver’s 11 games this year (72.7%). In that same vein, the Commanders have gone 5-5-1 in the totals market.

Best Bet: Under 43.5 (-110)

Eagles -7 (-104)

Broncos-Commanders Under 43.5 (-110)

Week 13 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

