NFL Week 12 MNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Panthers vs 49ers

It’s a battle of NFC playoff contenders as the San Francisco 49ers (7-4) host the Carolina Panthers (6-5) on Monday Night Football, closing out Week 12 in the NFL.

Here are my top anytime touchdown props for this critical matchup:

SF George Kittle, TE (+125)

The “People’s Tight End" is officially on a hot streak. With QB Brock Purdy returning to the lineup last week, Kittle found the end zone twice, marking his fourth score in his past four games. The veteran has drawn eight red zone targets over that span and faces a Panthers defense that is allowing the fourth-most touchdowns and the highest yards per target to opposing tight ends. Purdy trusts Kittle implicitly near the goal line, and the metrics suggest Carolina has no answer for him.

CAR Xavier Legette, WR (+400)

While rookie standout Tetairoa McMillan commands the bulk of the attention, Legette is quietly carving out a valuable high-leverage role. The 24-year-old hit paydirt for the third time last week, posting a 4-83-1 line, and remains a go-to option near the goal line with 10 red zone targets (2nd on the team). Legette now faces a 49ers secondary that has deteriorated recently, allowing the fourth-most passing touchdowns over the last five weeks. At +400, he offers significant value in a game where Carolina will likely be chasing points.

