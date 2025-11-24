Panthers vs 49ers: Top NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football (Week 12)

Week 12 in the NFL wraps up with a critical matchup as the San Francisco 49ers (7-4) host the Carolina Panthers (6-5) on Monday Night Football.

Here’s everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Monday, Nov. 24, 2025

Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo

Fubo Spread: 49ers -7.5 (-104) | Total: 49.5

49ers -7.5 (-104) | 49.5 Moneyline: Panthers +315, 49ers -400

CAR QB Bryce Young OVER 208.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Young is fresh off his best game as a pro, throwing for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s comeback victory over division-rival Atlanta Falcons. Before that, the 24-year-old had thrown for 200+ yards just once in his nine starts this season.

Even so, this sets up as a strong spot for Young to clear tonight’s 208.5 line. Injuries have gutted San Francisco’s defense, and they have struggled badly against the pass, allowing the most passing yards per game and the fourth-highest CPOE over the last five weeks. With Carolina likely playing from behind, volume and matchup both point toward another productive night for Young.

SF RB Christian McCaffrey OVER 5.5 Receptions (-102)

McCaffrey faces his former team for the first time since being dealt to San Francisco in 2022. The star tailback has struggled on the ground this season (career low 3.7 YPC), but has more than made up for it through the air, ranking sixth in the league in receptions (74) and 15th in yards (732). That bodes well against a Panthers team that entered Week 12 having allowed the fourth-most catches to running backs. Expect head coach Kyle Shanahan to exploit this mismatch, using McCaffrey’s dual-threat ability to bypass Carolina’s front seven.

