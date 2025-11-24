NFL MNF Week 12 Most Bet Player Props: Panthers vs 49ers

Here are the most bet NFL Week 12 Monday Night Football player props bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

Tetairoa McMillan (CAR) Over 62.5 Receiving yards -115

McMillan has quickly become a dependable downfield option in Carolina’s passing game, consistently seeing volume and explosive targets. Bettors are backing his ability to rack up yards, especially in what could be a pass-heavy script.

Christian McCaffrey (SF) Under 18.5 Rushing attempts -130

San Francisco continues to manage McCaffrey’s workload. With the offense spreading touches and leaning on efficiency, many expect him to stay under this rushing attempt total.

Brian Robinson Jr. (SF) Over 21.5 Rushing yards -125

Robinson has carved out a complementary role in the 49ers’ backfield rotation. Even with limited carries, his physical style and situational usage give him a strong chance to clear a modest rushing total.

Rico Dowdle (CAR) Under 75.5 Rushing yards -115

Dowdle faces a difficult matchup against a tough 49ers front, and Carolina may be forced away from the run if they fall behind. Bettors expect game flow and defensive pressure to cap his rushing production.

Christian McCaffrey (SF) Over 43.5 Receiving yards -110

McCaffrey’s receiving involvement remains elite, with Shanahan consistently designing touches in space. Given matchup advantages and recent usage trends, bettors favor another productive night through the air.

