NFL MNF Week 12 Most Bet 1st TD: Panthers vs 49ers

Here are the most bet NFL Week 12 Monday Night Football first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

No surprise, McCaffrey is often the first feature option in scripted opening drives and owns unmatched scoring consistency.

Kittle’s chemistry with the offense and his red-zone mismatch potential make him a popular value play to strike first.

As Carolina’s lead runner, Dowdle offers a realistic shot at early scoring opportunities if the Panthers’ first drive gets rolling.

McMillan has been targeted aggressively and could break one early, making him an appealing long-shot first-score pick.

Jennings is often overlooked, but he’s a proven money-down and red-zone option, exactly the profile that can steal the first touchdown at big odds.

