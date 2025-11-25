Kalshi Predicts the 8 NFL Division Winners Right Now (Week 13)

NFC South Winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers have been exposed over the past three weeks, losing consecutive games to the Patriots, Bills, and Rams, all of whom are viewed as contenders. However, Carolina's loss last night still keeps Tampa Bay as the heavy favorites in the South.
NFC South Division Winner Odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 83%
Carolina Panthers - 15%
Atlanta Falcons - 4%
New Orleans Saints - <1%
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.