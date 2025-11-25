Kalshi Predicts the 8 NFL Division Winners Right Now (Week 13)

AFC South Winner: Indianapolis Colts

The Colts showed, even in a loss, that they are clearly the team to beat in the AFC South, and the markets still indicate that. Whether they can compete with the top guns in the playoffs is yet to be seen, but as far as the South goes, it would take a monumental collapse.

AFC South Division Winner Odds

Indianapolis Colts - 66%

Jacksonville Jaguars - 23%

Houston Texans - 13%

Tennessee Titan - <1%