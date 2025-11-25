Ranking the 15 Most Likely Teams To Make the NFL Playoffs Right Now

NFL Playoff Odds News & Notes

With wins in Week 12, the Los Angeles Rams moved to 9-2 with a one-game lead atop the NFC, while the New England Patriots improved to 10-2 with a one-game lead as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. As a result, both teams' playoff odds have been taken off the board, as the odds were too short to post.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still lead the NFC South, but an injury to starting QB Baker Mayfield has their playoff odds in flux at the moment.

Our list will only focus on teams with active odds. You can find the most recent odds for each team above, not in our list below.

Patriots' Previous Week's NFL Playoffs Odds: -10000 --> This Week's Odds: OTB

Rams' Previous Week's NFL Playoffs Odds: -10000 --> This Week's Odds: OTB

Bucs' Previous Week's NFL Playoffs Odds: -1000 --> This Week's Odds: OTB