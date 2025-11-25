NFL Coaching Changes Kalshi Odds: Who’s Next to Be Fired?

In the dynamic world of the NFL, the conversation about which coach might be fired next remains a hot topic. Speculation is rife that if Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski can secure up to five wins this season, his job could be considered safe, particularly given that his team will be favored in upcoming games, for example, against the Tennessee Titans, in a few weeks. Their schedule also includes challenging games against the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Browns perform well in these key games and exceed a win total of 5.5, it might just secure Stefanski’s position.

Another interesting angle in the Browns’ camp is the performance of young quarterback Shedeur Sanders. His future as a starter hinges on his performance in upcoming games. Should he replicate his impressive stats from his time at Colorado, with outputs of 250 to 275 yards and multiple touchdowns, he might cement himself as a starter. However, merely winning games without a strong passing attack might not be enough for him to secure the role.

NFL Coaches Hot Seat

On the broader NFL coaching front, there are murmurings that Pete Carroll could be on the hot seat with the Las Vegas Raiders, but given his stature and respect within the league, an in-season firing seems unlikely. Another name in discussions is Raheem Morris, whose future also appears uncertain, as the Atlanta Falcons haven’t impressed with him on the sidelines. The question remains whether there will be any more in-season coaching dismissals, as recent trends might suggest a move away from such mid-season changes. Moreover, personal predictions suggest Mike McDaniel will remain the Miami Dolphins‘ head coach past the mid-2020s, offering some stability in an otherwise unsettled environment.

Next NFL Coach to be Fired Kalshi Prediction Market

Coach Team Market % Yes No Pete Carroll Las Vegas 34% ▲ 8 37¢ 68¢ Raheem Morris Atlanta 26% 27¢ 82¢ Kevin Stefanski Cleveland 15% ▲ 7 15¢ 94¢ Jonathan Gannon Arizona 14% ▼ 6 17¢ 86¢ Mike McDaniel Miami 11% ▲ 2 11¢ 94¢ Zac Taylor Cincinnati 8% 8¢ 96¢

The NFL remains as unpredictable off the field as it is on the gridiron, with coaching positions and player futures often hanging in the balance based on the outcomes of the coming weeks.