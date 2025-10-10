Exploring Our Favorite Kalshi Bets Ahead of NFL Week 6

‌



The gambling universe continues to evolve, and Kalshi’s presence in the betting market is the latest arrival. Check out our favorite NFL wagers ahead of Week 6!

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Broncos to Win by Over 7.5: No $0.53

As we’ve seen already this season, overseas games have been notoriously close. That will be the case once again as the Denver Broncos take on the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Broncos have put increased emphasis on defense this season, but their offense has sputtered. They rank 14th in total offense and 18th in scoring offense, highlighting their preference for grinding out games rather than shooting out the lights.

Week after week, the Jets employ a similar game plan. Their preference is to hang onto the football, using their ground game to control the clock and tempo, keeping their defense fresh and off the field.

This will be a classic smashmouth football game, with both teams preferring to maximize possession time. With that, the Broncos will have a hard time pulling away and covering the -7.5 spread.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts

Colts to Win by Over 7.5: Yes $0.49

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the more pleasant surprises to open the 2025-26 campaign. They will look to continue their solid play in a non-conference matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Indianapolis has quietly asserted itself as an offensive powerhouse. Heading into Sunday’s action, the Colts rank fourth in total offense and second in scoring offense. They’ve gone north of 40 points in two of their last three, a benchmark that once again looks achievable in Week 6.

Arizona started the year with consecutive wins, but has quickly regressed to its usual standards. The Cardinals have dropped three straight, while looking lost on both sides of the football. After a crushing defeat to the Titans last week, we predict a more lopsided loss on Sunday.

Indianapolis will crater the Cardinals’ defense. Expect the Colts to unleash their offense in full force, easily winning by more than 7.5 points.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers to Win by Over 6.5: No $0.53

The Pittsburgh Steelers renew acquaintances with a familiar opponent on Sunday. They host the Cleveland Browns in an intra-divisional battle, looking to tighten their grip on the AFC North.

Unfortunately, the Steelers’ outlook to win by more than 6.5 points is guarded. Pittsburgh’s three wins have come by a cumulative 11 points. They are playing a typical brand of football, favoring stout defense and clock control over offensive prowess.

That style of play suits the Browns just fine. Cleveland lacks the offensive star power to blow opponents out of the water, forcing the Browns to lean on their defensive play.

With that, we envision another tightly contested battle, with the Steelers grinding out a hard-fought win over the Browns. A victory is within reach, but not by more than 6.5.

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs to Win by Over 2.5: No $0.51

We’re heading into Week 6, but the Kansas City Chiefs are already trying to salvage their season. The perennial contenders have fallen on hard times, dropping to 2-3 to open the year. Unfortunately, that is unlikely to improve against the Detroit Lions.

Detroit is one of the best-coached teams in the league, and that’s reflected in their outcomes. After a season-opening loss to the Packers, the Lions have won four straight while covering the spread in each one of those victories.

Conversely, the Chiefs have lost their luster in one-score games. All three of their losses have come by six points or less, with their two victories coming against the lowly Giants and Ravens.

The Chiefs may secure their third win of the season, but it’s improbable that it comes by more than 2.5 points. Naturally, that points us toward the Lions in this non-conference tilt.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers to Win by Over 2.5: No $0.47

The San Francisco 49ers have overcome several key injuries this season, compiling a 4-1 record and taking the NFC West lead. They will be looking to maintain that standard in a Week 6 test versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As usual, Kyle Shanahan has employed a plug-and-play mentality with his team. Despite mounting injuries, the Niners have crushed every team that has come in their path. They rank 12th in total defense while holding opponents to the sixth-fewest points per game.

The Bucs deserve some credit for their late-game magic, but it’s an unsustainable way of winning games. All four of Tampa Bay’s victories have come in the waning moments, but it’s unlikely the Buccaneers will penetrate the 49ers’ defense when they need to most.

San Francisco will be ready to go, and the Bucs can’t wield the same magic against this defense. We’re betting Tampa Bay comes up well short of winning by over 2.5.

