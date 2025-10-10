NFL Week 6 Sunday Player Props: Travis Etienne Jr. Among Best Bets

‌



The 2025 NFL season is in full swing, bringing fresh opportunities in the player prop market.

Here are my top plays for Week 6!

Note: All Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. JAX RB Travis Etienne Jr. OVER 2.5 Receptions (-102) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Coming off a three-catch performance on Monday night, Etienne steps into a fantastic matchup against a Seahawks defense that has been hemorrhaging receptions to running backs. Seattle has allowed the most catches to the position this season, creating a perfect funnel for a dual-threat weapon like Etienne. The speedster has already cleared this 2.5 reception line in three of five games, and with key injuries plaguing Seattle’s defense, his path to the over looks even clearer.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

2. DAL QB Dak Prescott OVER 33.5 Pass Attempts (-114) @ Carolina Panthers

Prescott and the Cowboys head to Carolina for what projects to be a tight game, with Dallas favored by just three points. It’s an ideal game script for another high-volume passing day from the veteran QB, who leads the NFL in pass attempts and has sailed over this mark in four of five contests. The matchup is just as appealing, as the Panthers’ defense was just shredded by Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa (27-36, 256 YDS, 3 TD), a clear vulnerability that head coach Brian Schottenheimer is sure to attack. Even if the Cowboys establish a lead, their own defensive woes and the close point spread suggest that Carolina will stay within striking distance, forcing Prescott to keep airing it out. Give me the over.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.