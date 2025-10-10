Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 6 hours ago

Predicting Every NFC Week 6 Game With Score Projections

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


The NFL action only intensifies with each passing week, and Week 6 is shaping up to be a doozy. Check out our side, spread, and total predictions for every matchup this week!

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts

  • Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Location: Indianapolis, IN
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: IND -7.5 | Total: 46.5
  • Moneyline: IND -360 | ARI +280

The Cardinals’ offense has sputtered this season, and the Colts’ defense will be up to the task.

Predicted Outcome: Colts 28 – Cardinals 18

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens

  • Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
  • Location: Baltimore, MD
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: LAR -7.5 | Total: 45.5
  • Moneyline: LAR -400 | BAL +300

The Ravens’ offense or defense won’t have an answer for the Rams. 

Predicted Outcome: Rams 24 – Ravens 14 

Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Stadium: EverBank Stadium
  • Location: Jacksonville, FL
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: SEA -1.5 | Total: 47.5
  • Moneyline: SEA -110 | JAX – 110

Bettors expect this to be a flat spot for the Jags. But an early start sinks the Seahawks in this non-conference battle.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 31 – Seahawks 24

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers

  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: DAL -3.5 | Total: 49.5
  • Moneyline: DAL -175 | CAR +150

The Cowboys have exceeded modest expectations so far this season. Still, they come out flat versus the Panthers.

Predicted Outcome: Panthers 28 – Cowboys 20

New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints

  • Stadium: Caesars Superdome
  • Location: New Orleans, LA
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: NE -3.5 | Total: 45.5
  • Moneyline: NE -185 | NO +155

This is a classic letdown spot for the Pats. Nevertheless, the Saints won’t be marching over anyone on Sunday.

Predicted Outcome: Patriots 24 – Saints 20

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
  • Location: Tampa, FL
  • Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Spread: TB -3.5 | Total: 47.5
  • Moneyline: TB -165 | SF +140

Expect another game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Bucs salvage a defensive slugfest.

Predicted Outcome: Buccaneers 21 – 49ers 18

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers

  • Stadium: Lambeau Field
  • Location: Green Bay, WI
  • Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Spread: GB -14.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: GB -1600 | CIN +800

The Bengals reaching 17 points against the Packers’ defense will be considered a win.

Predicted Outcome: Packers 31 – Bengals 17

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
  • Location: Kansas City, MO
  • Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Spread: KC -1.5 | Total: 52.5
  • Moneyline: KC -130 | DET +110

These teams will be ready to shoot out the lights. Advantage, Lions.

Predicted Outcome: Lions 38 – Chiefs 35

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons

  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • Time: Monday 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: BUF -4.5 | Total: 49.5
  • Moneyline: BUF -215 | ATL +180

The Falcons are rested and come out firing on all cylinders. Bills close late but come up short.

Predicted Outcome: Falcons 28 – Bills 24

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

  • Stadium: Northwest Stadium
  • Location: Landover, MD
  • Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: WSH -4.5 | Total: 49.5
  • Moneyline: WSH -230 | CHI +195

Commanders impose themselves on both sides of the football. A convincing victory.

Predicted Outcome: Commanders 33 – Bears 17

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Sports Injury Central: Dr. David Chao's NFL Week 6 Injury Analysis

NFL · 4 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Week 6 NFL Insights: Public Likes Favorites to Cover

NFL · 5 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 6 Sunday Player Props: Travis Etienne Jr. Among Best Bets

NFL · 5 hours ago

Paul Connor

Exploring Our Favorite Kalshi Bets Ahead of NFL Week 6

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Predicting Every AFC Week 6 Game With Score Projections

NFL · 7 hours ago

Grant White

10 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 6)

NFL · 9 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Top 5 NFL Week 6 Underdog Picks With Upset Potential

NFL · 1 day ago

Gabriel Santiago

Eagles vs Giants: Top NFL Player Props For TNF Tonight

NFL · 1 day ago

Patrick Kelleher

Eagles vs Giants: Best NFL Anytime TD Props for Thursday Night Football

NFL · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

Predicting Every NFL Week 6 Game With Score Projections

NFL · 1 day ago

Grant White