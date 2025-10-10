Predicting Every NFC Week 6 Game With Score Projections
Grant White
Host · Writer
The NFL action only intensifies with each passing week, and Week 6 is shaping up to be a doozy. Check out our side, spread, and total predictions for every matchup this week!
Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: IND -7.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: IND -360 | ARI +280
The Cardinals’ offense has sputtered this season, and the Colts’ defense will be up to the task.
Predicted Outcome: Colts 28 – Cardinals 18
Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAR -7.5 | Total: 45.5
- Moneyline: LAR -400 | BAL +300
The Ravens’ offense or defense won’t have an answer for the Rams.
Predicted Outcome: Rams 24 – Ravens 14
Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Stadium: EverBank Stadium
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: SEA -1.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: SEA -110 | JAX – 110
Bettors expect this to be a flat spot for the Jags. But an early start sinks the Seahawks in this non-conference battle.
Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 31 – Seahawks 24
Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: DAL -3.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: DAL -175 | CAR +150
The Cowboys have exceeded modest expectations so far this season. Still, they come out flat versus the Panthers.
Predicted Outcome: Panthers 28 – Cowboys 20
New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: NE -3.5 | Total: 45.5
- Moneyline: NE -185 | NO +155
This is a classic letdown spot for the Pats. Nevertheless, the Saints won’t be marching over anyone on Sunday.
Predicted Outcome: Patriots 24 – Saints 20
San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: TB -3.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: TB -165 | SF +140
Expect another game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Bucs salvage a defensive slugfest.
Predicted Outcome: Buccaneers 21 – 49ers 18
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: GB -14.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: GB -1600 | CIN +800
The Bengals reaching 17 points against the Packers’ defense will be considered a win.
Predicted Outcome: Packers 31 – Bengals 17
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
- Spread: KC -1.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: KC -130 | DET +110
These teams will be ready to shoot out the lights. Advantage, Lions.
Predicted Outcome: Lions 38 – Chiefs 35
Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Time: Monday 7:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: BUF -4.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: BUF -215 | ATL +180
The Falcons are rested and come out firing on all cylinders. Bills close late but come up short.
Predicted Outcome: Falcons 28 – Bills 24
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders
- Stadium: Northwest Stadium
- Location: Landover, MD
- Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: WSH -4.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: WSH -230 | CHI +195
Commanders impose themselves on both sides of the football. A convincing victory.
Predicted Outcome: Commanders 33 – Bears 17
