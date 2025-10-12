Sunday Night Football: Lions vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay

It might not look like it right now, but Week 6’s Sunday Night Football showdown between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs could very well be the preview for Super Bowl LX. The Lions have maintained their usual lofty standards, winning four in a row while deploying one of the most ferocious offenses in the league. While the Chiefs haven’t enjoyed the same level of success, their three losses have come by a combined 12 points. The three-time defending AFC Champions will be looking to start their redemption arc versus Detroit.

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Location: Kansas City, MO

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: KC -2.5 | Total: 52.5

Moneyline: KC -142 | DET +120

Leg 1: Over 52.5 -105

The Lions vs. Chiefs’ total has crept higher throughout the week, but it finally met some resistance on Sunday morning. After opening at 48.5, the line has consistently increased, finally reaching a crescendo of 52.5. Since then, the under has been bought up to -115, but we still like the chances of this one eclipsing 52.5 points.

The Lions are no strangers to high-scoring games. They operate the top-scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 34.8 points per game. Moreover, since a season-opening loss to the Packers, Detroit has rattled off 34 or more points in four straight, for a staggering average of 40.3 points per game. That trend is likely to continue against a Chiefs’ defense that struggles to contain the run and can’t get out of its own way.

Still, Kansas City should have no problem continuing its run of improved offensive play. The Chiefs have put up an average of 429.0 yards per game over their last two, totaling 65 points across that modest sample. That anticipated success is validated by the Lions’ ineffective defense against the visitors. In three road games, Detroit has given up an average of 27.0 points per game, with two of those three sailing over the total.

The value has been sucked out of this line, but the decreased price on the over makes this a more palatable wager. Both offenses should roam freely, and this battle of titans should surpass the posted number.

Leg 2: Noah Gray Any Time Touchdown Scorer +600

Patrick Mahomes is one of the best in the business at distributing the football. Through five games, he’s already hooked up with 10 different pass-catchers, with half of those finding the endzone. Still, Noah Gray has been notably absent from the box scores lately. We’re predicting a resurgent effort from the Chiefs’ tight end, and we’re backing him as the premier value candidate to score a touchdown on Sunday Night Football.

Despite regular playing time, Gray has been relatively quiet. He has just six receptions for 22 yards this season, falling well below the 25.7 yards per game he was averaging last season. Gray’s diminished metrics are a reflection of the emergence of Tyquan Thornton and the plethora of other top offensive threats in the Chiefs’ lineup. But his production metrics point toward an inevitable increase in output over the coming games.

Gray is deployed regularly on offense. The former fifth-round pick averages close to 40 snaps per game, accounting for 57.6% of the Chiefs’ offensive plays. Further, he’s active in route running, averaging 18.4 routes run per game. As inferred, we should see a substantive increase in his targets, receptions, and yardage over the coming games.

Opposing tight ends are averaging 6.0 targets per game against the Lions, and several of those players have had top-notch performances. Noah Gray will look to exploit that vulnerability, and is a prime progression candidate to see a surge in his underlying metrics. Taking the over on any of his props would be a plus-money endeavor, but we see the best value in backing him as an anytime touchdown scorer.

Leg 3: Sam LaPorta Under 43.5 Receiving Yards

Like Kansas City, the Lions boast a deep bench of offensive catalysts poised to seize their moment. Unfortunately for Sam LaPorta, he’ll have a hard time matching last week’s breakout performance.

LaPorta is coming off his best game of the season. Last week, the Lions’ tight end hauled in five of six targets for 92 yards and a touchdown; however, his Week 5 effort stands in stark contrast to his earlier performance. In the three preceding games, LaPorta failed to surpass 39 receiving yards, accumulating just 98 yards across that sample. Sadly, immediate regression is anticipated against the Chiefs.

Kansas City is one of the best at defending against opposing tight ends. Through five games, opposing tight ends are averaging a paltry 23.6 receiving yards per game. Not since Week 1 has a TE1 eclipsed 30 receiving yards against the Chiefs, nor have any of those players found the end zone.

Bettors and DFS punters alike should anticipate a more modest showing from LaPorta on Sunday Night Football. Taking the under on his receiving prop seems like nothing more than a formality.

The Lions and Chiefs will turn to their respective playmakers to keep the chains moving in Week 6. We’re anticipating a high-scoring affair, with this one still finding a way over the hefty total. Noah Gray will be called upon more frequently and is a top-scoring candidate. While Sam LaPorta will have a hard time replicating the success from last week. If all three picks hit, bettors are walking away with a +2080 return.

