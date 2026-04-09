Matt Miller’s Top 40 NFL Draft Prospects | Projections, Combine Results

40) OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 352

Kadyn Proctor is a physically dominant offensive tackle with rare size and movement ability for the position. Though his tape shows inconsistency, his combination of power and athleticism gives him elite upside if he can refine his technique and conditioning.

"Proctor’s traits are elite, but his consistency will determine how high he goes." - Matt Miller

Kadyn Proctor's Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 5.21

5.21 10-Yard Split: 1.84

1.84 Vertical Jump: 32.5"

32.5" Broad Jump: 9'1"

9'1" 3-Cone Drill: n/a

n/a 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a

n/a Bench Press: 25

Matt Miller Mock Draft (March 30)